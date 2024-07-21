Solo Show ALMOST HOT Will Be Presented At The Tank's LimeFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ALMOST HOT, a solo show, will be presented for the first time on Aug. 9 as part of The Tank's LimeFest.

In 2015, writer and performer Cailin Lowry received a Facebook message from a stranger who deemed her "almost hot." Nine years later, ALMOST HOT interrogates and arbitrates one of our most pervasive but underexplored cultural concepts: hotness. Come watch Lowry make unusual declarations of hotness (including hottest food group, city, weekday, Biblical figure, and social media founder), analyze what "hot" means, and attempt to close her hotness gap in front of an audience.

ALMOST HOT is co-directed with Erin Lowry.

ALMOST HOT is on a split bill at The Tank at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9. Tickets are available at The Tank's website and box office.

