Society Theatre Collective to Present SPOOKY DAYS: CHEAP DATE LIVE At Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SOCIETY Theatre Collective has announced SPOOKY DAYS: Cheap Date Live, a Halloween-season benefit performance on Monday, October 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan).

The one-night-only event will raise funds for SOCIETY’s upcoming March 2026 production of Entangled, a new play by Mona Mansour and Emily Zemba, set to premiere at HERE Arts Center.

The evening will feature an eclectic lineup of short plays, songs, dance, clown, and more — all performed by members of SOCIETY’s ensemble and special guests. Highlights include a performance by The Incredible Drunkertons, the satirical musical duo who recently sold out Joe’s Pub with their sharp, comedic act about twin former child stars making a chaotic comeback.

New short plays will be presented by ensemble members Christy Escobar (The Last Day, Gnit), Meredith Garretson (Resident Alien, The Offer), Mona Mansour (Beautiful Little Fool, The Vagrant Trilogy), and Emily Zemba (Superstitions, The Strangers Came Today). Scott Illingworth (The Verbatim Salon) directs, with choreography by Brian Bock.

Performers include Brian Bock, Hiram Delgado (Take Me Out), Christy Escobar, Annie Fox, Leslie Fray (Étoile, The Girls on the Bus), Meredith Garretson, Rosa Gilmore (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Expanse), Simone Recasner (The Big Leap, Ain’t No Mo’), Alexandra Templer (Only Murders in the Building), and Shpend Xani (FBI: Most Wanted, New Amsterdam). The evening will be hosted by Rosa Gilmore.

ABOUT SOCIETY THEATRE COLLECTIVE

SOCIETY Theatre Collective, Inc. is a New York City–based not-for-profit founded by Mona Mansour, Scott Illingworth, and Tim Nicolai, dedicated to creating new works of theatre through the Joint Stock Method. Past productions include Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mansour and The Strangers Came Today by Zemba, presented in repertory at the New Ohio Theatre in 2022. The collective comprises more than 20 multidisciplinary theatre makers.

For more information, visit societytheatre.com.