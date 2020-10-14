Silver Glass Productions presents TIME This Weekend

The show will stream on Saturday, October 24.

Silver Glass Productions presents TIME on Saturday, October 24th @ 7:00 pm at Zoom online.

TIME is a movement-based devised work exploring the changing nature of time both inside and outside the pandemic. We will take a look at time through the lens of Déjà Vu, Trauma Freezing Time, Brief History of Time, Speeding Up and Slowing Down, Linear and Circular, and Reversals and Regressions.

TIME is co-directed by Suzanne Willett, Jacob Louchheim, Broderick Ballantyne, Julianna Mitchell, Hannah Carne, Gavin Barba, Brittany Mills, Charly Wenzel, Rachel Romean and Megan Lynn Schmidt. Willett is a Bridge Award, Eugene O'Neill Conference, Women's Works Short Play Lab 2 and Fresh Ground Pepper PlayGround Play Group Finalist. Louchheim is a 2017 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training program. His most recent theatre credits include, Salgado Productions Ragtime, The Viewpoint Collective's My Life Among the Serial Killers, Shellscrape Theatre Company's Insomnia, and SITI Conservatory's Adam and Evie. Ballantyne is a 2016 graduate of Siti Company's conservatory training. Recent credits include It's Getting Tired Mildred, The Golfer (winner of IT best ensemble award), Hamlet, The Comfort of Numbers, Chekhov Vaudevillettes and Superposition.

The cast of TIME includes Broderick Ballantyne, Jacob Louchheim, Hannah Carne, Gavin Barba, Julianna Mitchell, Brittany Mills, Charly Wenzel, Rachel Romean and Megan Lynn Schmidt.

Silver Glass Productions presents TIME, Saturday, October 24th @ 7:00 pm. Tickets ($10): https://time.brownpapertickets.com/. For additional information visit: www.silverglassprods.org.

