Shellscrape Theatre Company Presents Delicious NYC Premiere Of CAKE

Shellscrape Theatre Company will present the delicious NYC premiere of CAKE a journey of fluid and frosting at the Chain Theatre this December 11-15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by and starring Caitlin Lavery - CAKE is the delectable story of a woman who is in love with a cheesecake and a cheesecake who is probably, basically, in love with her back. Following a successful run at Melbourne Fringe Festival and Castlemaine Fringe in 2018, Shellscrape Theatre Co. is proud to present CAKE as part of its 2019-2020 main stage season. Directed by Elaine Rava, the show explores how it is we are taught to love and how that manifests in our relationships. Is there ever such a thing as happily ever after?

CAKE is the true account of the first and only night Bonnie and Cake spent with one another.... intimately, like smooshing bits of themselves together. A modern-day fable of love, courage and most importantly soft lighting. Only one thing is certain - it will get messy.

Tickets are available online at www.artful.ly/store/events/19352 beginning November 11, 2019.

CAKE is proudly presented as part of Shellscrape's 2019-2020 season exploring the extremities of the human experience. We generate radical and deconstructed works that encourage a revitalized sense of identity. Shellscrape Theatre Co. is Elaine Rava (Artistic Director), Angela Wheeler (Executive Director), and Kevin Stevens (Director of Digital Marketing).

Shellscrape Theatre Company is a Fiscally Sponsored project through Fractured Atlas. To make a tax deductible donation visit us online.





