Scratch Performance Company Opens MOSAIC At Theater for the New City This Week

From Scratch Performance Company continues its successful and exciting 2022 season as TNC's Resident Company with 'Mosaic', an evening combining theater, mime, and dance.

The evening is divided into four blended parts:

'Visible/Invisible', choreographed by Chris Heller and co-produced by ZCO Dance Project, explores the assorted challenges people with disabilities face. Some of the dancers will be performing virtually, in what promises to be a possible, new and exciting art form.

The evening continues with 'The Art of Nancy Lyon', a master mime who has created new pieces for this production run.

The third part of the evening is a telling of 'Why I Live At The P.O.', a dazzling combination of dance and theater, based on the 1941 short story by Eudora Welty. Set in the sleepy town of China Grove, Mississippi around the July 4th Holiday, the piece explores the fractured dynamic between two sisters, as one lie begets another in various and destructive ways.

The evening is sprinkled throughout with excerpts from the plays of Francis Callahan, a prolific and insightful playwright known for his gritty depictions of night life in the Big City, and heart-breaking portraits of various people who have begun to circle the drain. His work is directed by Delanie Ayers.

Artists include: Claire Bachner, Madeline Brennan, Electra Carzis, Nanette De Cillis, Jessica De LaRosa, Abigail Dias,Camryn Graves, Albena Kervanbashieva, Megan McGillicuddy, Zazel-Chavah O'Garra, Wendy Powell, Gracie Rittenberg, Donna Russo, Millie Rodriguez, Colleen Roche, Emily Ross, Monique Romero, Donald Sanborn III, Michael Shapiro, Rebecca Wood, and Eleanor Wenker.