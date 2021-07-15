Satirical Take On Aristophanes' THE FROGS To Premiere At Chain Theatre

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK. After sixteen months of closure, the Chain Theatre is opening its doors to the playwrights, actors, directors, and audiences hungry in NYC for a festival of original works.

Join them this summer for the Chain Theatre One Act Festival. All productions are carefully curated and designed to create a 90-minute 'mix-tape' of LIVE THEATRE. The Frogs will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's festival of New York City based playwrights.

Tickets for The Frogs, produced in a double-bill with Taiwo Aloba's The Gospel of Efunroye as a part of Program #12 (7/27, 7/31, 8/5, 8/12) will be available in-person with one special Live Streamed performance on 7/31, which will be immediately followed by a talk back with the cast and writer-director Brennan Saur. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting summer of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

Dionysus, god of wine, merriment, and theatre, has left his home at Mount Olympus and joined the greatest farce of them all: the American politic. Disappointed with the current state of affairs, he descends into the underworld with his slave/intern Xanthias, on a dangerous quest to bring back Abraham Lincoln and make the country great again. A modern adaptation of the Aristophanes classic.

The play is written and directed by Brennan Saur and features Colin Borden as Dionysus, Grayson Bradshaw as Xanthias, Allie Donnelly and Derek Sherry as Mary Todd and Abraham Lincoln, Michael DeRosa as John F. Kennedy, and Juliet Hurwitz, Astilia Chokanu-Wenholz, and Rebecca Ponticello in the Chorus.

TICKETS: https://www.chaintheatre.org/one-act-play-festival (select PROGRAM 12 and use code FROGS at checkout)

Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.