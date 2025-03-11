Satellite Collective Will Host SATELLITE TRIBECA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Satellite Collective presents SATELLITE TRIBECA at Mriya Gallery, 101 Reade Street, Tribeca, NYC from May 8-18, 2025, returning to the venue with two weekends of premieres and events with new prints, photography, and sculpture from featured artists Kevin Draper and Lora Robertson. SATELLITE TRIBECA opening and artist reception:

Draper's conception of space is never far from motion and structures that shape it. "With Respect To The Killer In My Heart" features a mechanized sculpture, building structures, and evidentiary photographs integrated in the crafting of his Brutalist narrative. "Dominant Landscape A and B" are large landscapes, hand printed on fabric up to twenty-two feet long which run the length of the gallery and show the passing of time through textures of urban decay, motion, and sudden stops. "Delta," a handcrafted superbike, is a mechanical expression of the American id in aluminum. "A and B," a set of sculptural figures with internally visible video and a soundtrack by Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers, is a vision of dissolving in concert. "Scans of a Bomb Site" is a series of manipulated photographic works that catch pieces of the human body, toys, animals and, seemingly, the tragic scattered objects of a bombing site. The objects and images create a sense of perpetual transformation at speed. "I am focused on the breakdown of Modernism as a language. Brutalism has emerged as the style of the past that fits best now." says Draper. "These pieces are from a distressingly near future dominated by force." Visit: https://.kevindraper.org.

"The American Yes," LORA ROBERTSON

From deep inside the practice of a long-held studio discipline, Robertson creates a staged allegory, addressing the injustice all around us. "The American Yes", features large format photography printed on aluminum sheets with a dye-sublimation process. The images demonstrate austere still lives and self portraiture, the spare elements taking on importance with careful composition, precise lighting design, and deliberate in-camera choices. "Maiden | Mother | Crone" is a series of nine sand cast bronze pelvises, female and life sized, and use the traditional foundry method. Together, these photographs and sculptures bring notice to liberation from the motives of larger forces. "I've built the slow demolition of a Molotov cocktail, the weapon of necessity for grassroots resistance," says Robertson. "I channel Hunter S. Thompson, shooting at bottles while pressing the shutter."

