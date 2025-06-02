SUNSET DINER by Kevin Cheng is Coming To East Village Basement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sunset Diner, a new psychological thriller play written by Kevin Cheng and directed by Alysia Homminga, will take stage at the East Village Basement on June 20 after its sold-out premiere at The Rat NYC in Brooklyn last month.

Starring Jennifer Analise Roberts (Beauty and The Beast) and Kevin Cheng, Sunset Diner follows a newly-engaged couple on their celebratory night out. As the evening unfolds, odd things begin to occur, and the date reveals to be more than it appears. The play highlights our connection to our ancestors, and is a meditation on the way in which we approach and preserve love.

Sunset Diner will be presented as part of the 10 Minute Play Festival produced by Half Moon Productions, a theatre company founded by Matt Leazer and MJ Hughes to bring to life original stories with chaos, heart, and wild imagination.

Other playwrights featured in the festival include Shanon Harris, Noah Denver, Igor Reyes, Katie Friedemann, Michael DeBartolo, Chris Michael Morales, Joshua Sorell, and Andrea Larreta. Performances will begin at 7pm on June 20 at the East Village Basement.

East Village Basement is a newly opened multipurpose theatre/arts space designed like a living room to provide an intimate atmosphere for small-scale shows, readings, rehearsals, events, and more. Recent productions housed by the venue include Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity (2025 Drama Desk Award Winner), and Donald Margulies' Collected Stories.

Tickets for Sunset Diner are $10 and available at https://www.universe.com/events/half-moon-productions-short-play-festival-tickets-T3KCWZ

