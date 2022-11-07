Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run December 1-4.

Nov. 07, 2022  
STATEN ISLAND! THE MUSICAL Comes to The Tank Next Month

Staten Island! The Musical is headed to The Tank next month. Performances will be December 1 and 2 at 7:00 pm, December 3 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, December 4 at 3:00 pm.

Set in the forgotten borough of New York City, Staten Island! The Musical redefines what it means to be a resident of Richmond County. On an island where every day feels the same, everyone's looking for something more - from the ferry deckhand stuck in his routine to the aspiring actress searching for any reason to sail away; from those who swear they'll never leave to the dreamers who can only envision a future outside of the confines of Staten Island. An array of Island personalities embark on an unpredictable journey towards figuring out what "home" actually means.

*All attendees and artists will be required to display proof of at least 2 doses of a covid vaccination before being admitted to the space. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times.

An Original Musical Comedy by Matt Izzo and Sal Volpe
Director: Katlyn Cohen
Executive Producer: Mario Garcia




