SPONSORED BY: SPRING BROKE Comes To Players Theatre This March

Spring Break is almost upon us and this year Sponsored By is Spring Broke! The only thing we have is some brand new comedy!

On Friday March 10th at 9:30pm at The Players Theatre in the heart of the West Village, the NYC Sketch Comedy Collective Sponsored By Presents: Spring Broke, an all new sketch comedy show.

This show Sponsored By will welcome Kendall Davis (Gotham Comedy Club, DISCOunt: the Disco Variety Show) to open the show with standup comedy.

The show features writers and performers including:

RJ Williams (NorthCoast, Baby Wants Candy),

Jax Pratt (Furman Theatre)

James Nash (Yellow Lines, Shakespeare on the Sound)

Jackie Kraft (StandUp NY),

Sara Katrenich (Ohio Shakespeare Festival)

Bert James (Law and Order, Performer in Netflix & Sony Pictures Content Creators Lab),

Noah Friend (Characters Welcome, BoogieManja),

Parker Damm (Wonder Woman 1984),

Liz Cox (Pine Box Rock Shop),

and Aarushi Agni (Weak & the Knees, BoogieManja).

Use the code "sponsoredby" for $15 Tickets.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227412®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpe.c%2F11222051?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Friday 3/10 at 9:30pm

The Player's Theatre in The West Village