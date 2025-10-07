SLEEPOVER, A Musical Comedy Performed By Kids For Kids is Coming to TADA! Youth Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, TADA! Youth Theater is inviting families to join the fun with Sleepover, a can't miss original musical that dives into the hilarious world of teen life. From secret crushes to party guest list drama, Sleepover captures the excitement of growing up from a teenager's point of view. The show runs November 22 through December 14, 2025 at TADA!'s theater space.

Perfect for audiences as young as three, Sleepover runs approximately one hour and is designed to be an ideal first theater experience for children, complete with age-appropriate themes, high-energy performances, and affordable ticket prices.

TADA! original mainstage productions are performed by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), a talented group of young performers ages 8-18. RYET members receive free, year-round, pre-professional training in singing, acting, and dancing. This includes rigorous musical theater instruction while building confidence, discipline, and a sense of community within an inclusive and supportive environment.

Special Events:

Nov. 29th - Sleepover PJ's Contest - Win Amazing Prizes

Nov. 30th - Learn Sleepover Songs and Dances with the Cast After the 4:30pm Show ($10 fee)

Dec. 5th, 12th @7pm & Dec. 6th @ 4:30pm - Post-Show Talkbacks with the Cast

Tickets: $15 for Kids (15 & under)| $30 for Adults

Limited Pay-What-You-Can Tickets are Available One Hour Prior to the Show

Special Rates are Available for Non-profit Groups of 15 or more