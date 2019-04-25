SAFEWORD By S. Asher Gelman Opens Tonight

Midnight Theatricals will present the World Premiere of safeword. written and directed by S. Asher Gelman. Performances will begin at The American Theatre of Actors (314 W 54 Street, NYC) on Thursday, April 11, 2019 and open on Thursday, April 25, 2019, running through July 7, 2019

Tickets are $49-$69 and can be purchased by visiting www.safewordtheplay.comor by calling 866-811-4111.

safeword., an exploration of power dynamics through BDSM and food, reveals how the people closest to us often have the most to hide. An unlikely meeting between New York City neighbors fosters a new friendship among two couples, laden with secrets. After an incident in which everything is revealed, they must all come to grips with the pieces of themselves they keep most hidden.

Cast stars Jimmy Brooks (Off-Broadway: A Clockwork Orange. TV: "Madame Secretary"), Maybe Burke (TV: HBO's "The Deuce," Netflix's "Tales of The City") Joe Chisholm(NY: Afterglow) and Traci Elaine Lee (National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The creative team includes Ann Beyersdorfer(Scenic Design),Jamie Roderick(Lighting Design),Fabian Aguilar (Costume Design), Kevin Heard (Sound Design),Mika Kauffman (Associate Director), Jillian Walker (Dramaturg), Jessica Kahkoska (Script Consultant), Kate Lumpkin (Casting), Laura Malseed (Production Stage Manager) and Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager).

S. Asher Gelman (Playwright/ Director) is a director, choreographer, actor, dancer, playwright, and producer. Through his production company, Midnight Theatricals, he produced and directed his first original play, Afterglow, which ran for 14 months Off Broadway at the Davenport Theater. He is currently producing the Off Broadway musical, We Are The Tigers by Preston Max Allen. Originally from Chevy Chase, MD, Asher received his Bachelors Degree in Dance and Theater from Bard College in New York in 2006 and his Masters in Fine Arts in Dance from The George Washington University in Washington DC in 2012. From 2006 to 2016, Asher lived in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he became one of the founders of The Stage, Tel Aviv's premier English language performing arts organization, serving as its first Artistic Director from 2013 to 2016. He serves on the Advisory Board of the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College. Asher lives in New York City with his husband, Mati. safeword. is his second play. For more information, visit sashergelman.com.

safeword. will begin on April 11 and will play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 3 PM & 8 PM; Sunday at 2 PM & 7 PM (No Shows on Wednesday; Sunday matinees begin April 28). Tickets to safeword. are $49-$69 and are available by visiting safewordtheplay.comor by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting The American Theatre of Actors (314 W 54 Street, NYC).





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You