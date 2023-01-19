Royal Family Productions Presents a Benefit Reading of LOLA

NYC's Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, presents an benefit reading of a new play by Miles Orduna. All proceeds will go towards fulfilling Royal Family's mission of giving space to marginalized voices, especially those of people of color and up-and-coming artists. Tickets are $25 for general admission with $100 preferred seating and $250 VIP tickets. Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Royal Family Productions presents a benefit reading of RFP Emerging Artist Miles Orduna's new play, Lola, which looks at three different generations of Filipino-Americans. This play features Ching Valdes-Aran, Ron Domingo, and Alton Alburo. Sound design is by Jesse Desrosiers, stage management by Rebecca Whitney Klein, and direction by Leah Vicencio. This production is supported in part by the Fiordellisi Williams Family Foundation.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, the audience is required to provide proof of vaccination and remain masked throughout the performance.

Miles Orduna is a New York-based playwright and screenwriter by way of Upstate New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Des Moines, IA. His play South of Grand has been read at Cherry Lane Theatre's Tongue Series, and Naked Angel's 1st Monday's reading series. His plays Vacancies, Los Altos, and Spirit Lake have been developed through The New School. He has an MFA in Playwriting from The New School for Drama, and a BFA in Dramatic Writing from The Conservatory of Dramatic Arts at SUNY Purchase. He's thrilled to be this year's Emerging Artist at Royal Family.

Leah Vicencio (she/her) is a Filipino-American director, producer, and dramaturg. She was a part of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2019 and a part of NAMT's Early Career Directing cohorts. She has worked with companies such as Second Stage, Keen Company, Moxie Arts NY, and Seaview Productions on the Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical. She served as the Creative Production Manager for Super Awesome Friends where she produced video content for a range of Broadway shows, touring productions and live events. She is also the managing director and head of marketing for The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all female, majority women of color orchestral collective whose mission is to support the existence, excellence, and equity of female BIPOC musicians in the Broadway industry. leahvicencio.com

Ching Valdes-Aran is back on tour this past July 2022 at the Galway International Festival of Geoff Sobelle's HOME, the company she has been working with internationally and domestically for 2 1/2 years until the pandemic lockdown. In the Spring 2022 she was seen in Agnes Borinsky's A Song of Songs (Bushwick Starr) at El Puente. Awards: OBIE (Flipzoids, MA-YI Theatre), Lucille Lortel Nomination (Dog-eaters, Public Theater), 2021 Ruthie Award, Fox Foundation Fellow, Asian Cultural Council Fellow, New Dramatist's Charles Bowden Award, Spencer Cherashore Award Ma-Yi Award for Artistic Excellence, MAP grantee (Foundry), U.S. Congressional Award for Arts & Culture, others. Films & TV: Missing Link (Golden Globe, 6 Oscar nomination), Mula Kung Ano And Noon, What it was Before ( Palm de Oro, Locarno Int'l Film Festival ), Across the Universe, Sex & The City, Blacklist, Others. Selected Theatre: Lady Macbeth (Shakespeare on Broadway, Belasco Theater), Medea (Pan Asian Repertory Theater), Bernarda Alba (NAATCO), Philoktetes (John Jesurun's Berliner Fiestpiele), Klytemnestra (Yale Repertory Theater), Empress TZushi (Cincinnati Playhouse) to name a few.

Ron Domingo has been a professional actor in New York City for the last thirty years.

Alton Alburo is a NYC-based actor and has worked with New York Theatre Workshop, Ars Nova, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Ma-Yi, Playwrights Realm, Primary Stages, Bushwick Starr, Transport Group, La Jolla Playhouse, Cleveland Playhouse, Children's Theatre Company, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, ArtsEmerson, and Netflix, among others.

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices-especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of female artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, "Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by."