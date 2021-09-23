Ron Howard and Clint Howard to Take Part in THE BOYS Event at The Town Hall

The Town Hall has announced a special evening with brothers Ron Howard and Clint Howard as they reflect on their new book THE BOYS (Harper Collins). The live evening, moderated by Malcolm Gladwell (co-founder of Pushkin Industries; author of seven New York Times bestsellers) will take place on October 12 at 7PM at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street), the same day THE BOYS is released.

"What was it like to grow up on TV?" is not a question most of us know the answer to, but Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and fan-favorite actor Clint Howard do. The brothers rose to fame on popular shows of the 1960s and 70s like Happy Days, The Andy Griffith Show, and Gentle Ben. At The Town Hall, they chat about their new dual memoir THE BOYS, in which they reflect on the importance of family and share memories of their extraordinary childhood spent on sound stages, hanging out with Hollywood legends like Andy Griffith, and working with trained bears. They'll also dig deeper, examining the industry with the perspective of life experience behind them.

Tickets prices, which include a copy of THE BOYS are $47-$52 and are available at www.TheTownHall.org

The evening is presented in partnership with Strand Bookstore (www.strandbooks.com) and is also providing copies of THE BOYS.

"After the last year and a half of working on this book, I am really looking forward to sitting with Clint and Malcolm at Town Hall to dive into our life experiences, as well as share all that we have learned throughout this process," said Ron Howard.

Clint Howard agreed. "Writing a memoir with my brother has been an awesome experience and kicking off our book tour in New York City is a dream come true."

"We are excited to welcome Ron and Clint Howard to The Town Hall to discuss their book THE BOYS," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "This is an exciting opportunity for audiences to get a peek behind the scenes of Hollywood from two these two prolific men and to see that while their family's circumstances may have been different, they have gone through some of the same struggles and triumphs that many families do. Our goal at The Town Hall is welcome important voices commenting on the American experience, and we know this evening will be fun and enlightening."

With the perspective of time and success-Ron as a filmmaker, producer, and Hollywood A-lister, Clint as a busy character actor-the Howard Brothers delve deep into an upbringing that seemed normal to them yet was anything but. Their Midwestern parents, Rance and Jean, moved to California to pursue their own showbiz dreams. But it was their young sons who found steady employment as actors. Rance put aside his ego and ambition to become Ron and Clint's teacher, sage, and moral compass. Jean became their loving protector-sometimes over-protector-from the snares and traps of Hollywood.

By turns confessional, nostalgic, heartwarming, and harrowing, THE BOYS is a dual narrative that lifts the lid on the Howard Brothers' closely held lives. It's the journey of a tight four-person family unit that held fast in an unforgiving business and of two brothers who survived "child-actor syndrome" to become fulfilled adults.