Rhymes With Opera Will Present Annual Opera Potluck Salon at the Flea Theater

Rhymes With Opera (RWO) will present its annual Opera Potluck Salon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, NYC. Doors open at 7pm and performances begin at 7:30pm, with a suggested donation of $10. The Salon features performances from the Rhymes With Opera ensemble, composer and cellist Fjóla Evans, songs from the Downtown alt-cabaret songwriting No Hope, and sound artist Matthew Sullivan.

The RWO Salon series was founded in the fall of 2011 as a communal event at which composers and new musicians could try out new work in front of their peers. As much a social event as it is a performance, the RWO Salon is a celebratory gathering where performers are invited to share their work, and attendants are invited to bring dessert to share as they experience new pieces performers have to offer. By design, the boundaries between performer and audience fade, so the audience gets to witness professional new music at close range and the performer gets the rare chance to interact with their audience face-to-face.

This year's RWO Salon will take place at The Flea Theatre, where Rhymes With Opera serves as an Anchor Partner for the 2019-20 season.

For more information, visit www.rhymeswithopera.org.





