Regional Cast of CLASS To Lead NYC Industry Presentation

GOTO GOTO Studio in association with ï»¿Jay Michaels Global Communications LLC will bring to New York an ï»¿industry presentation of the regional cast of Charles Evered's CLASS directed and starring Ben Atkinson with Eliza Banaszak. Check out photos of the cast.Â

A mysterious young woman shows up in the studio of a prominent - yet jaded - acting teacher in NYC. Each armed with an agenda and an ego. What started as a battle of wills evolved into a unique and deeply moving relationship made up of love and respect. Surprise twists are presented with ingenious subtlety and razor sharp wit.

Running at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York City, on Wednesday, April 9 @ 1:30 and 5:00 p.m.. Contact Jay Michaels atÂ info@jaymichaelsarts.comÂ for reservations and further details.

Photo Credit: GoTo Studios

