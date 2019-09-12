Reginald T. Jackson's Play About James Baldwin To Premiere At The NYC Strawberry Theatre Festival

BALDWIN'S NIGGER by Reginald T. Jackson To Make It's NYC Premiere in the Strawberry Theatre Festival, Friday, September 20th at 6pm. & Saturday, September 21st at 7:40pm & 9:30pm

$25 Tickets Available Online at www.therianttheatre.com

$27 at the Box Office: 646-623-3488

At Theatre 54 @ Shetler Studios & Theatres, 244 West 54th St, 12th Fl, NYC

BALDWIN'S NIGGER is a "captivating... hauntingly clever and skillfully done historical drama with a shocker of an ending," DC METRO. BALDWIN'S NIGGER is a raw, in your face, roller coaster ride and bio-drama about the life and loves, sorrows and successes of National Treasure James Baldwin. Approached by a white, male, Jewish stranger, offering a Million Dollars for the Civil Rights Movement, Baldwin invites this friend or foe to his room at midnight. They immediately spar like prize fighters trying not to get hit, but provocation leads to conflict and lust. Will both get what they want or will someone be exposed and left in a fetal ball of defeat?

THE STRAWBERRY THEATRE FESTIVAL is the OFF-BROADWAY debut of BALDWIN'S NIGGER. It is a launching pad for this exciting drama to be seen by the New York Theatre community and press. THE DC BLACK THEATRE FESTIVAL was the perfect venue for BALDWIN'S NIGGER. DCBTAF offered this drama a debut in the capital of the country. The play was fortunate to also be included in a reading at the Ntozake Shange READING SERIES at the New Federal Theatre in 2018. Now it will be featured in the STRAWBERRY THEATRE FESTIVAL, with performances on September 20, 2019 @ 6pm and September 21, 2019 @7:40pm & 9:30pm. At Theatre 54 @ Shetler Studios and Theatres, located at 244 West 54th Street, 12th Floor, between 7th & 8th Avenue, NYC. Tickets are $25 Online and $27 at the Box Office. Tickets: www.therianttheatre.com Box Office: 646-623-3488.

Mr. Jackson is considered the Tina Turner of writing because his stuff is "Nice and Rough!!!! In 1994 Mr. Jackson was named a National Shakespeare Pioneer by the New York Shakespeare Festival of the Joseph Papp Public Theater for HOUSE OF LEAR. He has also received a New York City Mayor's Citation and an Arts and Cultural Foundation Award for his work in Arts-In-Education -- teaching creative writing throughout the New York City School System. His play STRAIGHT BOYS was named the best gay play of the decade by the New York City Gay Cable Network. He was commissioned to write and direct a musical on the life of Aretha Franklin, "ARETHA: Queen of Soul" by the St. Pauli Theater of Hamburg Germany, and a musical based on 70's R&B group, The Emotions, BIGGER THAN BUBBLE GUM, for Lincoln Center. His play, LOVESICKNESS has been used as a teaching tool at NYU. His Books THIS MORNING I WOKE UP BLACK and HEJIRA: From Cradle To Grave were both nominated for the 2008 AND 2009 Lambda Literary Foundation's Poetry Award. They are both available through online book retailers.





