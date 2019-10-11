Reading of TWO THOUSAND MILES to Honor World Arthritis Day

Williams & Bartholick Theatricals is putting on a free reading of their new musical TWO THOUSAND MILES in honor of World Arthritis Day on Saturday, October 12th at 5:00pm. The reading will take place at Sunlight Studios in Studio D. Two Thousand Miles is an original musical with a book by Alyssa Williams with Morgan Bartholick, music & lyrics by Matthew DeMaria and Alyssa Williams, with additional music & lyrics by Hans Zanger and Kelsey Kindall.

Split between California and New York City, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences through events that reunite a group of friends. Davis, a business student turned playwright dealing with Lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an established composer learning how to take care of a loved one living with a chronic illness, are working towards the premiere of their new musical. Ava fights to share her reality of living with Arthritis and being a working actor, while Jessica struggles to reignite her passion and face what's holding her back in a new city. Julian and Christina are unexpectedly pregnant to his mother's disapproval; how will this affect their future and their relationship? Through their collective journeys, the friends show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife through acceptance and the bonds of friendship.

The reading will be directed by Alyssa Williams and music directed by Matthew DeMaria. The cast includes Lawrence Dandridge (Sister Act, 2nd National Tour) as Davis, Michelle Shapiro (Two Thousand Miles, Green Room 42) as Ava, Morgan Bartholick (Rent, The Secret Theatre as Nate, Jenna Kavaler (NYC Debut!) as Jessica, Anthony Orellana (NYC Debut!) as Julian , Lyndsey Hocher (Hairspray, The Candle Light Theatre) as Christina, Eddie Noel (On Your Feet, 1st National Tour) as Carlos, and Shadia Fairuz (On Your Feet, First National Tour) as Victoria.

Sunlight Studios is located at 321 W 44th St Suite #202, New York, NY 10036

Email producers@wbtheatricals.com to reserve a seat.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You