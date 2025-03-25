Raul Garza's New Solo Show MEN IN SHORTS To Have World Premiere At Playwrights Downtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Latino playwright Raul Garza's timely new play Men in Shorts will have its World Premiere at Playwrights Downtown in May. Straddling the tennis and literary world, the limited run plays May 8 - 24 with opening night slated for May 8. Tyler Crosby directs the solo show that stars John Concado. Derek Crosby serves as the Producer.

Men in Shorts was inspired by writer David Foster Wallace who was also a regionally ranked junior tennis player as well as a novelist, essayist and Professor of Creative Writing and English. His writing received much acclaim with Time magazine citing his 1996 novel Infinite Jest as one the 100 best English-language novels from 1923 to 2005. His posthumous novel, The Pale King in 2011 was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2012.

Producer Derek Crosby shared his thoughts on the play, "I was drawn to champion Men in Shorts because of the fluidity of the journey and self-discovery that Dave takes us on. Equal parts funny, saddening, and tactfully suspenseful. This play is a meditation on isolation, belonging, and whose story we choose - or don't choose - to be a part of imbued in me a feeling of essentiality. Somehow, it reminded me to live".

About Men in Shorts

This is a make-believe true story, told through the lens of a man blessed and cursed with once-in-a generation literary talent.

The true part is that the narrative is based on the life and death of renowned writer David Foster Wallace (DFW). In this play, the writer is named Dave - an artist who staggers through time, sharing his origin story and pitfalls. Dave revels in the game of tennis, and glorifies the personification of tennis perfection that is the legendary Roger Federer.

That last part is true, too.

Men in Shorts runs May 8 - 31 with performances Thursday - Friday at 7pm, and Saturdays at 4pm. Running time: 80 minutes. Playwrights Downtown Black Box Theatre is located at 440 Lafayette Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $30 for general admission.

