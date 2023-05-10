Radiotheatre's 14th EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL to Open This Month

Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music, fabulous projections and a plethora of sound FX!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIE Photo 4 Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

RADIOTHEATRE, will present LIVE ON STAGE eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVAL! Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music, fabulous projections and a plethora of sound FX! Just bring your imaginations!

With over 90 NYC productions, RADIOTHEATRE has garnered a DRAMA DESK AWARD nomination, winning 6 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 more noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards noms, and 21 Broadway World nominations. In 2014, RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows ...rather, they are inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences.

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime which have been thoroughly exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored bt the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative, and interactive stage works.

Event details:

Radiotheatre's 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival

Creative Director: Dan Bianchi Technical Director: Wes Shippee

Cast: Frank Zilinyi, Sara Fellini, Connor Nelis Johnson

LIMITED RUN - MAY 17 - MAY 27 TIME: 8pm

(MAY 17,18,19,20, 24,25,26,27 )

THE SANCTUARY at St. John's Lutheran Church 81 Christopher St. /7th Ave. NYC

(1 train to Sheridan Square/Christopher St.; all trains to W.4th St.)

$30 tickets - Click Here

Box Office opens 30 min before show time. Wheelchair accessible. Running Time: 80 min




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Frances Black Projects Presents for the honey, you gotta say when Photo
Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'

Frances Black Projects presents for the honey, you gotta say when, an original commedia dell’arte conceived and directed by Christopher Bayes, that illuminates the current appetites and struggles of the present moment. This production comes to New York from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and plays June 1-10 at the 4th Street Theatre at New York Theatre Workshop.

TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival Photo
TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Teeth, a new play by Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.

Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL Photo
Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the finalists for its annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL reading series.

UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAN Photo
UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company is offering free tickets for a special Spanish-language translated performance of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' on Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.


More Hot Stories For You

Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'Frances Black Projects Presents 'for the honey, you gotta say when'
TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater FestivalTEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival
Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVALTitan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL
Angela Birchett, Tina Burner, And Jared Reinfeldt To Lead Industry Reading Of FARMYARD FOLLIESAngela Birchett, Tina Burner, And Jared Reinfeldt To Lead Industry Reading Of FARMYARD FOLLIES

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From the Top
VERS (9/12-5/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crooked Shadows
Broom Tree Theatre (6/02-6/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU