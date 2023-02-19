Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

The production runs through Saturday, February 24th.

Feb. 19, 2023  

ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

ROLEPLAY, a new short comedy written by Leo Layla Diaz and directed by Hannah Marie Pederson, is open through Saturday, February 24th as part of The Chain Theatre's 2023 Winter One-Act Festival.

"Audrey got dumped. By her boss. And she'd say she's reasonably mad about it. So she enlists the help of her amateur dominatrix bestie Tara to take him down, and maybe mess with Tara's cheating boyfriend while they're at it. They're a classic evil mastermind and doting sidekick with a perfect plan - and totally no jealousy - in this raunchy comedy of boys, toys, and the girls who use them."

Written by Leo Layla Diaz

Directed by Hannah Marie Pederson

Produced by Mariel Mercedes

Costume Design by Milo O'Connell

Assistant Director Shannon Trageser

Starring Aria Critchley, Naz Tokgoz, John Negron, & Nathaniel Valdivieso

Upcoming performances of ROLEPLAY are Wednesday, February 22nd at 6:30; Friday, February 24th at 8:30; and Saturday, February 25th at 3:00. Friday's performance will be accessible via livestream, and will include a talkback with the cast and creative team. ROLEPLAY performs as part of Programs 9 and 10 of the festival. Tickets are accessible at the following link, and may be purchased using the discount code "ROLEPLAY". https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225805®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Chain Theatre is located at 312 W 36th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10018.

Photo by Julianna Sousa




Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films Photo
Katia Mendoza to Star In SHADOWS with Face to Face Films
Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
BLACKOUT Brings a Survivors Story to United Solo Photo
BLACKOUT Brings a Survivor's Story to United Solo
BLACKOUT will bring a survivor's story to the United Solo Theatre Festival at 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY on March 24th, 7:00pm. The show is written and performed by Hailey Henderson, and directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, with video materials by Kristie Post-Wallace & Jerilyn Armstrong.
Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY Photo
Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY
Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the development of the new theatrical experience Light Heart Heavy (working title), by Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh. After a successful workshop presentation at The Tank on 1/27, the play is planned to go into full stage production later this year.
Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month Photo
Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will debuts their first season of plays in-person since before the pandemic. First up is the brand-new work 'An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

More Hot Stories For You


BLACKOUT Brings a Survivor's Story to United SoloBLACKOUT Brings a Survivor's Story to United Solo
February 18, 2023

BLACKOUT will bring a survivor's story to the United Solo Theatre Festival at 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY on March 24th, 7:00pm. The show is written and performed by Hailey Henderson, and directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, with video materials by Kristie Post-Wallace & Jerilyn Armstrong.
Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVYDirty Laundry Theatre Announces Development of New Play LIGHT HEART HEAVY
February 18, 2023

Dirty Laundry Theatre has announced the development of the new theatrical experience Light Heart Heavy (working title), by Maera Daniel Hagage and Eliya Rodeh. After a successful workshop presentation at The Tank on 1/27, the play is planned to go into full stage production later this year.
Dialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This MonthDialogue With Three Chords Kicks Off Their First Post-Pandemic In-Person Season This Month
February 17, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) will debuts their first season of plays in-person since before the pandemic. First up is the brand-new work 'An Under Rehearsed Failure of a Production of Sir William Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance,' written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.
Photos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman TheaterPhotos: First Look at THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at The Claire Schulman Theater
February 17, 2023

THE MONKEY KING: THE KUNG FU MUSICAL recently played at the Claire Schulman Theater in Queens, NY. Public Performances and School Field Trip Shows took place from Feb 9-13th, 2023. Check out photos here!
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTSStephen McKinley Henderson, Jeffrey Dreisbach, Joel Waggoner And Ayanna Prescod To Judge February BATTLE ACTS
February 16, 2023

New York's only acting competition, Battle Acts, will continue at the Chelsea Musical Hall on Monday, February 20, 2023; doors open at 7 PM and the battle begins at 8 PM.
share