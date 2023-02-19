ROLEPLAY By Leo Layla Diaz Now Playing At The Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival

ROLEPLAY, a new short comedy written by Leo Layla Diaz and directed by Hannah Marie Pederson, is open through Saturday, February 24th as part of The Chain Theatre's 2023 Winter One-Act Festival.

"Audrey got dumped. By her boss. And she'd say she's reasonably mad about it. So she enlists the help of her amateur dominatrix bestie Tara to take him down, and maybe mess with Tara's cheating boyfriend while they're at it. They're a classic evil mastermind and doting sidekick with a perfect plan - and totally no jealousy - in this raunchy comedy of boys, toys, and the girls who use them."

Written by Leo Layla Diaz

Directed by Hannah Marie Pederson

Produced by Mariel Mercedes

Costume Design by Milo O'Connell

Assistant Director Shannon Trageser

Starring Aria Critchley, Naz Tokgoz, John Negron, & Nathaniel Valdivieso

Upcoming performances of ROLEPLAY are Wednesday, February 22nd at 6:30; Friday, February 24th at 8:30; and Saturday, February 25th at 3:00. Friday's performance will be accessible via livestream, and will include a talkback with the cast and creative team. ROLEPLAY performs as part of Programs 9 and 10 of the festival. Tickets are accessible at the following link, and may be purchased using the discount code "ROLEPLAY". https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225805®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchaintheatre.eventive.org%2Fschedule?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Chain Theatre is located at 312 W 36th St, 4th floor, New York, NY 10018.

Photo by Julianna Sousa