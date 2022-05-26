RICHARD II Launches Hudson Classical Theater Company's 19th Season

Hudson Classical Theater Company launches its 19th season with a stunning new show they've never produced before: Richard II. Nathan Mattingly, the company's Associate Artistic Director, has worked on this adaptation for more than four years and plays the title role.

Richard II opens on June 2 to June 26, Thursdays to Sundays at 6:30pm in Riverside Park.



Director Nicholas Martin-Smith says, "We originally planned on producing this play in 2020, but the pandemic halted our plans. But Nate continued to work on the play, refining it, blending characters, expanding others, into this marvelous and unique adaptation. The story of Richard is a tragic one about a young king who has to come to terms with his hubris and inexperience."

The play opens with Henry Bolingbroke (Dominic Williamson) and Thomas Mowbray (Austin Reynolds) accusing each other of treason. King Richard (Nathan Mattingly) banishes Mowbray forever, but for his family's sake, banishes his cousin Henry for only six years.

Meanwhile, England is bankrupt while at war with Ireland. While Henry is exiled, his father dies, and Richard takes Henry's inheritance to fund the war, believing by divine right that all land and wealth in the kingdom is ultimately his.

Hearing this, Henry returns to England to reclaim his land and inheritance. Northumberland (Mark Vaughn) rallies the country's soldiers, nobles, and common people to join Henry's invading army. Henry and Richard's uncle, the Duke of York (Paul Singleton), also joins forces with Henry, but his son, Aumerle (Daniel Jameson), remains loyal to Richard.

Richard's councilors, Bushy (Megan Carver) and Green (Valeta Brown), flee but are captured and executed by Henry. The Bishop of Carlisle (Joseph Hamel) attempts to raise the Welsh army to defend Richard, but fails, and Richard is ultimately left powerless.

Northumberland is not satisfied with Henry simply reclaiming his title, and uses the injustices of Richard's reign to convince the common people to overthrow Richard and crown Henry as King of England. For the first time, the people have chosen their king.

Rounding out the cast is company member, Roxann Kraemer, who plays three roles: John of Gaunt, Welsh Captain, and the Duchess of York. Company member, Aya Ibaraki, plays both the Queen and The Keeper.

Production Team: Producer: Susane Lee; Production Stage: Manager Grace Terdoslavich; Costume Designer: Gill Hartley; Assistant Costumer: Brandon Darcel; Assistant Stage Managers: Violent Woundy and Megan Meschino, Fight Director: Vincent Lane.

Hudson Classical Theater Company is a nonprofit theater company that the New York Times recommended for its "intimate Shakespeare performances." Hudson Classical Theater Company received a Proclamation from the City of New York for "strengthening our community with vibrant, relevant, and engaging outdoor theater for all." The company has been nominated for six New York Innovative Theater Awards, including for best revival, costumes, and acting.

Partnering with Riverside Parks and Riverside Parks Conservancy, HCTC is proud to be a part of their "Summer on the Hudson" programming.

Richard II: June 2 - June 26, 2022

All shows are Thursdays to Sundays at 6:30pm.

No Reservations: Just show up by 6pm for a good seat!

Performances are free, but they do pass a basket after the show so audiences can "pay what you can." Audience donations help pay for artists and production costs.

Actors' Equity Association's Safety and Health COVID-19 regulations means all audience members are required to wear masks at all times. Audience members will also be required to show proof of vaccination.

Subways: Take the 1 to West 86 or West 96, or take the 2 to West 96. Walk west towards Riverside Park. You can enter the park at West 89th street or take the entrance at West 91st Street. You will see the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument. Head towards the north patio, the performance space behind the monument.

For more information, go to their website at www.hudsonclassicaltheatercompany.org.