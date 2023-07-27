R.Evolución Latina Hosts D2GB Performing Arts Camp

Broadway and NYC performing artists are sharing their time and talents as teaching artists at the 16th Annual Dare to Go Beyond (D2GB) Performing Arts Camp hosted by R.Evolución Latina (RL).

Over the past 15 years, including 2 years virtually, 100s of performers and artists from Broadway and the NYC community have donated their time to teach campers dance, singing, acting and most importantly self-belief and empowerment. As a society, we continue to find our way of moving not only our bodies, but our minds and spirits after a worldwide pause. Teaching artists, and camp leaders will focus on MOVEMENT at the D2GB Camp this year. Special guests Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella) and Angel Sigala (New York, New York) will join the final camp-sharing celebration with Founder/Director Luis Salgado.

Children and teens from the five boroughs of New York City and various countries in Latin America will spend one week together being empowered through the arts thanks to artists from the Broadway and NYC artistic communities. R.Evolución Latina in partnership with the Harriet Tubman Effect will provide campers with the experience of seeing the Broadway show, Once Upon A One More Time which will be a first for many of the children. The week-long performing arts program runs from July 24th through July 28th, at Pearl Studios in Manhattan. The camp's final day will be spent at the historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre in the heart of Broadway.

“Our 16th year of camp and my heart explodes with joy as I witness so much beauty and growth. Campers are focused more than ever as our teaching artists instill confidence and self-belief with love through the Arts.

We have great BIPOC humans representing who we are as a community as we are able to empower and be empowered by today's youth. I am proud and grateful for the artists who continue to donate their time and talent.”

The 2023 teaching artists include Ehizoje Azeke (Beyonce, Queen of the Damn), Charles Browning (Piano Lesson), Michael Fielder (In The Heights), Gabriela Garcia (CHICAGO), Anna Guerra (Cabaret), Renata Eastlick (voice of “Caveira” Rainbow Six: Siege -video game), Jose Ozuna (Ailey Extention), Shani Talmor (On Your Feet), Alberto Lopez (Capulli), Ray Mercer (Lion King), Nando Morland (DANCIN'), Sunilda Reyes (BILLIONS - HBO), camp choreographer Jeremey Rey (On Your Feet! The story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway).

R.Evolución Latina's 2023 camp group leaders include Facundo Augstin, Nicky Quirindongo, Maria Lozada-Belisario, Misha Morales, Mario Peguero, Natalia Peguero, Mykey Sylvestor, Mayelah Barrera, Juliana Betancur. Music Directors; Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love) and Saul Nache (Hip Hop Cinderella).

Founded in 2008, the D2GB Performing Arts Camp provides free-of-charge classes in dance, voice, acting and other performance disciplines to children ages 7 to 17 from multiple schools and community organizations from across the city. The program is possible through the generosity of the Herman Goldman Foundation. Additional support is provided by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Pearl Studios, and Times Deli Cafe.

Participating campers were registered in partnership with community organizations and social service agencies from the city of New York, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx.