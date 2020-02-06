Quick Silver Theater Company Will Celebrate Pearl Cleage

Quick Silver Theater Company (QSTC) presents a staged reading of Pearl Cleage's latest play: 'Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous'

Quick Silver Theater Company Founder & Artistic Producer Tyrone Mitchell Henderson first met Pearl Cleage during the 1995 Huntington Theater Company's production of 'Blues for an Alabama Sky,' directed by Kenny Leon, where he played Guy Jacobs opposite Phylicia Rashad as Angel. In 2015, Henderson reprised the role opposite Crystal Fox in the Alliance Theatre's 2015 revival, directed by Susan Booth.

With 'Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous,' QSTC will be celebrating 25 years of Pearl's work as a playwright. About the play: A lifetime ago, actress Anna Campbell and director Betty Samson ignited a major theatrical controversy with a performance of scenes from August Wilson's Fences that came to be known forever after as 'Naked Wilson.' To escape the critics, Anna and Betty accepted what they thought would be a temporary job in Amsterdam. Twenty-five years later the women receive an invitation to return to the states where the infamous piece will open a women's theatre festival that promises to be 'angry, raucous, and shamelessly gorgeous.'

QSTC's reading will take place at the National Black Theatre located at:

2031 125th Street & National Black Theatre Way (5th Avenue) 10035.

Event times:

Thursday February 20th, 2020 at 7 pm.

The reading will be preceded by a meet and greet reception beginning at 6 pm.

The evening, 'Champagne and Pearl,' is in honor of Ms. Cleage. The stellar all-female cast will be led by Crystal Fox, 'A Fall from Grace,' 'Big Little Lies,' and soon to be released 'Burden' opposite Forrest Whittaker and 'The Haves and Have Nots.' Joining Ms. Fox will be Tony nominee (Eclipsed) and QSTC company member Pascale Armand, Tony nominee (Smokey Joe's Café) Brenda Braxton and Marjorie L. Johnson (Coleman Domingo's-Dot)

Pearl Cleage is an Atlanta-based writer whose works include three novels, What Looks Like Crazy On An Ordinary Day (Avon Books, 1997), I Wish I Had A Red Dress (Morrow/Avon, 2001) and Some Things I Never Thought I'd Do (Ballantine/One World, August, 2003;) a dozen plays including 'Flyin' West,' 'Blues for an Alabama Sky,' 'Hospice' and 'Bourbon at the Border;' two books of essays, Mad at Miles: A Black Woman's Guide to Truth and Deals With the Devil and Other Reasons to Riot; and a book of short fiction, The Brass Bed and Other Stories (Third World Press). She is also a performance artist, collaborating frequently with her husband Zaron W. Burnett, Jr. under the title 'Live at Club Zebra.' The two have performed sold out shows at both the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and The National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is a frequent contributor to anthologies and has been featured recently in Proverbs for the People, Contemporary African American Fiction, edited by Tracy Price-Thompson and TaRessa Stovall and in Mending the World, Stories of Family by Contemporary Black Writers, edited by Rosemarie Robotham.

For tickets and more information about QSTC's 'Champagne and Pearl' event, please visit our homepage at www.QuickSilverTheater.com. Advance tickets are $20.00. Tickets purchased at the door will be $30.00.

Pearl's play, 'Blues for an Alabama Sky,' will have its New York premiere as part of Keen Company's 2020 season directed by La Williams.

Founded in 2014, QSTC is a collective of thirteen artists dedicated to amplifying the collective voice, individual potential, the overall presence of people of color, women and other marginalized groups within the American theatrical landscape.





