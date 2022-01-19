Queens Theatre Presents THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! - A PUPPET PARODY

Queens Theatre will bring 'That Golden Girls Show! a puppet parody' to Queens as the venue's first in-person show of 2022. There is no better way to start the new year than laughing with the Golden Girls and celebrating the fabulous Betty White! The final leg of the 'That Golden Girls Show!' tour will be presented on Sunday, February 20th at 3 PM and 7 PM, and tickets are on sale now through the Queens Theatre Box Office and website.

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami. For the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

The show will also bring together fans of the legendary TV show, who now more than ever, wish to celebrate Betty White's incredible career and one of her most famous roles. White, who played Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls" for seven years in 177 episodes, sadly passed away at the age of 99 on December 31st, 2021.

"We want, more than anything, to bring joy to our community right now. 'Golden Girls' is comfort food for multiple generations of people. I hope to see groups of friends in the theater," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. "While we are extremely saddened by Betty White's passing, we are so thankful to have the opportunity to bring her fans together to celebrate Betty's incredible career and one of her most iconic roles with this puppet parody show. What better way to honor Betty White than to laugh together?"

The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose. With swing support from Nate Rocke. Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), Nate Edmondson (Sound Design), Jessica Marie Lorence (Puppet Supervisor), Mason Huse (Production Supervisor), Owen O'Brien Smith (Production Stage Manager), Alicia Donzé (Assistant Stage Manager), Chris Goodwin (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Brand Management by Super Awesome Friends, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Tickets start at $20 for seating in the rear and side sections. Seating in the center section is $35. Students and seniors receive a 10% discount. This production is not recommended for children and is suggested for ages 13 and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit queenstheatre.org.

In compliance with New York City's vaccine mandate for indoor activities, Queens Theatre requires confirmation of vaccination against COVID-19 of all eligible (5 years of age and over) staff, performers, patrons and audience members, with a completed course of a vaccine considered effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the World Health Organization. Learn more about Queens Theatre's COVID Safety Protocols at www.queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol.