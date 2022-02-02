Queens Theatre Presents New Season Of NEW AMERICAN VOICES Play Reading Series

Queens Theatre announces the 2022 season of its New American Voices in-person play readings reading series, featuring three evenings of performances.

"EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO" by Mark-Eugene Garcia on Saturday, March 5th at 8pm ET, AS I WAS NOT AS I AM by Alice Hakvaag on Saturday, March 26th at 8pm ET, and TUMBLEWEED by Marcus Scott on Saturday, April 23rd at 8pm. The series marks the first time playwrights Garcia, Hakvaag and Scott will have their work presented at Queens Theatre.

EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO, directed by Rodrigo E. Bolanos, begins in 17 Century Mexico, as Pedro and his companion travel from a small port town into the fabled Veracruz, telling stories while following Pedro's one true love. Meanwhile, in the present day, in a van full of Mexican immigrants, Peter crosses a border into an unfamiliar country, while his companions tell him stories to chase away his fears. The two storytellers risk everything as their lives and plots intertwine.

AS I WAS NOT AS I AM, directed by Hannah Postlewait is a hip, contemporary play about queer roommates, headaches, clubbing, upstairs neighbors, arson, and washing machines that follows the story of twenty-something Laurel who is sick. Her roommates want her to get better, but how do you help someone who can't afford health care? Does it involve setting a car on fire?

TUMBLEWEED, directed by Dev Bondarin is a slice-of-life drama about an interracial family, in which the natural hair of a young girl named Willow stirs up heated controversy in the household. This timely play explores beauty standards both in and out of the Black community, ethnic relations, the mixed-race family, coming of age, interracial marriage, parenting, womanist identity and the visibility of black men in the family dynamic.

"Queens Theatre's new play development program is our longest-running series. Supporting playwrights and creating opportunities for audiences to engage with artists at the readings enables us to reflect and serve our diverse and evolving communities," said Queens Theatre Executive Director, Taryn Sacramone. "We are proud to help facilitate the creation of new works, spark dialogue, and foster community."

"I am extremely excited to introduce three terrific writers to Queens Theatre audiences," said Queens Theatre Director of New Play Development, Rob Urbinati. "Each new play is unique, yet the audience should expect the same high quality of writing that Queens Theatre has come to be known for."

All performances are free, but advance reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be reserved by calling 718.760.0064 or by visiting: www.queenstheatre.org. All guests 5 years of age and up must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival at the Queens Theatre facilities and patrons over the age of 18 must also show a valid form of ID. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. Learn more about our COVID Safety Protocols here.