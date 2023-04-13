Queens Theatre Presents Award Winning Play, EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO By Mark-Eugene Garcia

This spring from Friday, April 28th - Sunday, May 7th, Queens Theatre is highlighting the voices of immigrants with its presentation of Eight Tales of Pedro, a play with music by Woodside, Queens-based playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia (ENCORE!, ABC) and Luis D'Elias.

The original play with music is set both in 17th-century Mexico, as Pedro and his companions travel from a small Oaxacan port town into the fabled Veracruz, and in present day Mexico, as a van full of immigrants crosses the border. In this adventurous tale, the two storytellers risk everything, as their lives and plots intertwine!

Eight Tales of Pedro is directed by Rodrigo Ernesto Bolaños and features an all-Latine cast including Laura Aguinaga (Shades of Blue, ABC), Richard E. Calvache, María Renée Lavalle, Federico Mallet, Andy Price, and Stephen Santana. The six actors retell eight classic Spanish folktales exploring what it means to be Latine today while also depicting the timelessness of Spanish and Latin American culture.

"The recent socio-political climate in the country played a significant role in the show's success," said playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia. "Pedro is a hero. I believe a hero appears when you need him. We are in a time when pride in our heritage is more important than ever. I believe we need a hero to remind us that in heritage there is honor, family, and hope."

Published and licensed through Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Eight Tales of Pedro is the winner of two New York Innovative Theatre Awards and the 2018 UnFringed Festival Best of the Festival Prize. Eight Tales of Pedro has been featured at the Secret Theatre (2018) and was part of Queens Theatre's play developmental series, New American Voices (NAV) in 2022.

"Eight Tales is a powerful story about the power of storytelling, brought to life by a vibrant and passionate artistic team and cast," said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. "The reading we presented through our NAV reading series was magical - the energy in the room was incredible, and we've been looking forward to bringing it back as a full production with a multi-week run."

Tickets for Eight Tales of Pedro are $20 or 4 for $75 with code 4FOR75. The April 30th performance will have Open Captioning in English, the May 5th performance will have Open Captioning in Spanish, and the May 7th performance will be Audio Described.For more information and show times visit:: Click Here