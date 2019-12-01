Queens Theatre Announces Winter/Spring 2020 Season: Trinity Irish Dance Company, Hiplet Ballerinas, Titan Theatre Company, and More!

The year may be winding down, but Queens Theatre is just getting started with a trio of Queens debuts, two Family Series shows based on beloved children's books and the launch production of a family comedy that was a hit with our Reading Series audiences.

"From the world-renowned Trinity Irish Dance Company, to the heart-pounding excitement of YAMATO the Drummers of Japan, to the fusion of pointe and Hip-Hop with Hiplet Ballerinas, we're really excited about these engagements," said Queens Theatre Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. "Any one of those shows coming would ensure a great season-we have all three! And the beloved Latin Dance Fiesta returns for its fifth year in April.

"We are also thrilled to present the launch production of Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy developed in part through our New American Voices Reading Series, written by composer-playwright and actor Douglas Lyons (Beautiful), and directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina)," Sacramone said. "Families will have plenty of options with Dog Man: The Musical, based on the young-reader best sellers by Dav Pilkey, and a gorgeous production of Alice in Wonderland, a classic beloved for generations."

Queens Theatre also plans to continue its Community Engagement programming with a Lunar Year celebration this winter, a World's Fair day in April, a month-long art exhibition in May and more, Sacramone added.

In celebration of our season announcement, Queens Theatre is extending a special offer to the community. Purchase tickets to YAMATO (Feb. 15-16), Trinity Irish Dance (March 7-8) or Hiplet Ballerinas (May 16-17) before Jan. 15, and pay only $35 a ticket, discounted from the regular price of $42. Queens Theatre members who purchase early will pay only $28.

Here are the productions set for January through May:

Dog Man: The Musical

From the producers of Broadway's The Lightning Thief, comes a new musical based on Dav Pilkey's beloved "Dog Man" book series.

Best friends George and Harold have been creating comics for years and decide to write a musical based on their favorite character: Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man - and all hero!

Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But can he save the city from Flippy, the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Will he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat? And will the boys finish the show before lunch time?

Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring all your favorite characters from the "Dog Man" book series.

Jan. 26 at 1pm & 3pm (3pm show with be a sensory-friendly, relaxed performance, and include ASL interpretation).

Recommended for ages 6 and up

Run time: 60 minutes



Titan Theatre Company's

The African Company Presents Richard Iii

What do the words of a dead white poet mean to a group of black actors? Everything, actually.

After all, the artists in this story are forced to spend their days disguised as maids and waiters. Forty years before the Civil War, the African Grove Theatre Troupe in New York sets about staging a production of Richard III. But when a major (and white) New York company scores a big-name star to headline its own production of Richard, they are determined to shut down the African company's show.

The African Grove Troupe can only hide their gifts, and their feelings, until the sun sets, however, and the time comes to discover themselves in Shakespeare's poetry. The Bard's writing demands that everyone find their own way through his words, haters be damned. A backstage story like no other - funny, furious, and uniquely American.

Tout A Trac's Alice In Wonderland

Alice would rather play and daydream than do her homework, so she hides in her father's study, which is crammed with books of all types and sizes.

One day, a curious-looking rabbit, who just happens to be an eater of novels, appears. Not wanting the library to be turned into a rodent smorgasbord, Alice chases the rabbit and follows him into an amazing wonderland, where she encounters the Queen of Hearts, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and of course The Cheshire Cat.

Tout a Trac's award-winning production is faithful to the madness and humor of Lewis Carroll's original, with one important twist: the story is no longer set in a garden, but in a library full of pop-up books. Each new page opens another door and leads to the next adventure.

Alice in Wonderland is a gateway to the imagination. Will you follow the white rabbit?

Feb. 9, 1pm & 4pm (4pm show will be a sensory-friendly, relaxed performance, and include ASL interpretation).

Recommended for ages 6-10

Run time: 60 minutes

Yamato: The Drummers Of Japan

Dozens of musicians enter the stage filled with drums of various sizes and sounds, allsurrounding a 500- kilogram (more than half a ton) Odaiko drum.

They begin by striking a Japanese taiko drum made from a 400-year-old tree with movements that use their bodies and souls to form a powerful surge of energy. That energy overwhelms the audience as people's bodies jump and their hearts race faster as they are uplifted in sync with the powerful sounds.

This unending circuit of energy exchange between musician and audience is the cornerstone of every show by YAMATO the Drummers of Japan, who bring their unique performance to Queens Theatre for three shows.

Feb. 15 at 2pm & 8pm; and Feb. 16 at 3pm

Chicken And Biscuits

Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy by composer/playwright and actor Douglas Lyons (Beautiful), will launch its production at Queens Theatre.

In Chicken and Biscuits, sisters Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their family differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. All is well at the funeral until it's revealed that Bernard had not just two daughters, but three. Wig pins loosen, as truths emerge, leaving this African American family to confront their skeletons head on - naturally with lots of love, shade, and prayer along the way.

Originally written in residence at The Directors Company, Chicken and Biscuits' development includes The Front Porch Readings Series, Queens Theatre's 2019 New American Voices Series, and Frank Silvera's Workshop at The Billie Holiday Theatre.

The 2020 Queens Theatre production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina), in arrangement with EclayRossie Productions, Blue Vista 725 and The Directors Company.

Feb. 28 - March 22

March 21 matinee will include Open Captioning

March 22 performance will provide Audio Description

Trinity Irish Dance Company

St. Patrick's Day arrives a wee bit early this year when Trinity Irish Dance Company heats up Queens Theatre's Main Stage with its inventive style of progressive Irish dance.

Founded nearly 30 years ago in Chicago by Mark Howard, the company has won unprecedented titles for the U.S. at the World Championships of Irish Dance. Their resume also includes appearances on Good Morning America, Conan, Oprah, and a dozen performances on The Tonight Show.

A fusion of Ireland's vibrant and longstanding dance-form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company dazzles audiences around the globe with hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace.

Minutes into watching the awe-inspiring precision of its dancers and musicians, Trinity Irish Dance Company expands whatever notions you may have about Irish dance...revealing its limitless possibilities.

It's everything you expect but like nothing you'd imagine!

March 7 at 2pm & 8pm; and March 8 at 3pm (Audio Description will be available at this performance).

Tales From The Shed

Chickenshed NYC returns with its menagerie of lions and tigers and dragons (Oh, my!) to Queens Theatre for two encore performances of this interactive and inclusive show.

Hang out with Lion Down, Preston, Blurgh and all their furry friends in this inclusive children's theater production. With stories, songs, and dancing, you won't be able to stop laughing.

Tales from the Shed is a special chance for young children, ages 0-6, of all abilities to enjoy a unique, interactive theatrical experience.

Tales from the Shed will be performed in the theatre's intimate, flexible Cabaret space.

March 15, 1pm & 3pm (both performances are sensory-friendly).

Recommended ages: 0 to 6

Titan Theatre Company: Romeo & Juliet

Can star-crossed love survive in a world of rivalry and rage? The children of two long-feudingfamilies fall in love, entwining lips and fates in the most famous love story of all time, Romeo and Juliet.

Titan Theatre Company's "Pull-Out-Of-The-Hat" casting is back with a daring production that proves that who we love - and ultimately who we identify as - is not for us, but rather for divine fate to decide.

April 3-19

Latin Dance Fiesta

One night only!

In Queens Theatre's fifth annual Latin Dance Fiesta, four renowned Latin dance companies will showcase traditional dances from their countries.

This April, companies representing Costa Rica, Peru, Trinidad and Venezuela will join the theatre's biggest party of the year.

Enjoy the ride!

April 25 at 8pm

Hiplet Ballerinas

Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas fuse classical pointe technique with

African, Latin, Hip-Hip and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Specially designed to make ballet more accessible, performances incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesque and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe-all while showcasing the company's trademark sass, hip movements and struts.

Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hiplet features true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes and color.

Since going viral in 2016 thanks to appearances on Good Morning America and Buzzfeed, the company has amassed more than a billion views on YouTube, starred in a feature documentary, made a cameo in Shawn Mendes' "Youth" music video and performed across the world.

May 16 at 2pm & 8pm; and May 17 at 3pm (Audio Description will be available at this performance).

Tickets to all performances are now on sale and available by visiting www.queenstheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 718-760-0064.





