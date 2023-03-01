Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music Presents A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre, March 31

The PFW Opera Ensemble is raising funds for upcoming productions and you are invited to join them. What will the evening have in store? That will be entirely up to the silent auction donors!

The evening is presented in two parts. A unique fundraising reception, hosted by Dean John O'Connell, begins at 7 p.m., for donors, patrons, family, and friends, giving them the opportunity to bid on the chance to hear their favorite arias and Broadway songs at the 8:30 p.m. recital.

Directed by Visiting Professor of Voice Deborah Mayer, nine opera students will offer well-known songs on which to bid and the nine songs with the highest bids will be performed at the recital. Works include favorites from La Boheme, Kiss Me Kate, Tosca, Candide, My Fair Lady, Gianni Schichi, The Boys from Syracuse, La Traviata, Camelot, The Magic Flute, Guys and Dolls, and The Tales of Hoffman, along with classic Neapolitan songs like O' Sole Mio, to name a few. There will also be surprise performances at the reception specifically for the donors.

Only 40 premium tickets will be available for the fundraising reception and includes appetizers and desserts, wine or beer, and a ticket to the recital.

Donor Reception and Silent Bidding'

7:00 p.m.

Reception tickets are $30 each and includes the recital

Purchase tickets here

www.pfw.edu/tickets

Box Office - 260-481-6555

Deadline to purchase reception tickets is March 23, 2023.