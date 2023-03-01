Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music Presents A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre, March 31

Works include favorites from La Boheme, Kiss Me Kate, Tosca, Candide, My Fair Lady, Gianni Schichi, La Traviata, Camelot, The Magic Flute, and more.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music Presents A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre, March 31

The PFW Opera Ensemble is raising funds for upcoming productions and you are invited to join them. What will the evening have in store? That will be entirely up to the silent auction donors!

The evening is presented in two parts. A unique fundraising reception, hosted by Dean John O'Connell, begins at 7 p.m., for donors, patrons, family, and friends, giving them the opportunity to bid on the chance to hear their favorite arias and Broadway songs at the 8:30 p.m. recital.

Directed by Visiting Professor of Voice Deborah Mayer, nine opera students will offer well-known songs on which to bid and the nine songs with the highest bids will be performed at the recital. Works include favorites from La Boheme, Kiss Me Kate, Tosca, Candide, My Fair Lady, Gianni Schichi, The Boys from Syracuse, La Traviata, Camelot, The Magic Flute, Guys and Dolls, and The Tales of Hoffman, along with classic Neapolitan songs like O' Sole Mio, to name a few. There will also be surprise performances at the reception specifically for the donors.

Only 40 premium tickets will be available for the fundraising reception and includes appetizers and desserts, wine or beer, and a ticket to the recital.

Donor Reception and Silent Bidding'

7:00 p.m.

Reception tickets are $30 each and includes the recital

Purchase tickets here

www.pfw.edu/tickets

Box Office - 260-481-6555

Deadline to purchase reception tickets is March 23, 2023.




Applications Now Open For Apples And Oranges Arts Theatre Accelerator: The Heroines Journe Photo
Applications Now Open For Apples And Oranges Arts Theatre Accelerator: The Heroine's Journey In XR
Apples and Oranges Arts is currently accepting submissions for the Spring 2023 cohort of THEatre ACCELERATOR: The Heroine's Journey in XR - an immersive virtual musical theatre development program geared towards developing and distributing musicals on stage, and in mixed realities.
Bowerbird Presents TAK Ensemble In New Work By Tyshawn Sorey Photo
Bowerbird Presents TAK Ensemble In New Work By Tyshawn Sorey
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00pm, Bowerbird presents the TAK Ensemble at The Rotunda.
OBSESSED Premieres At Theatre For The New City On March 30 Photo
OBSESSED Premieres At Theatre For The New City On March 30
Theater For The New City, Crystal Field, Executive Producer, presents, The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller on Stage, written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday and directed by David McDermott* with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday*
Australian Theatre Festival NYC Announce 2023 New Play Award Photo
Australian Theatre Festival NYC Announce 2023 New Play Award
The Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award is generously sponsored by Shane & Cathryn Brennan and will celebrate two new Australian plays/musicals with a total prize pool of over $14,000. The winning play or musical will be presented as a staged reading in New York City as a part of the 2023 Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


Magis Theatre Company Presents *MARK at Theater 315 in AprilMagis Theatre Company Presents *MARK at Theater 315 in April
March 2, 2023

Coming to a theater in Hell’s Kitchen in April is *mark - A Solo Performance of the Gospel of Mark with actor George Drance in the sole role of storyteller. This work, with music by the late Elizabeth Swados, was performed originally at LaMama ETC, where Drance has been a resident artist. This production is directed by Jackie Lucid. 
Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music Presents A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre, March 31Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music Presents A Toast to the Golden Age of Opera and Musical Theatre, March 31
March 1, 2023

The PFW Opera Ensemble is raising funds for upcoming productions and you are invited to join them. What will the evening have in store? That will be entirely up to the silent auction donors!
Applications Now Open For Apples And Oranges Arts Theatre Accelerator: The Heroine's Journey In XRApplications Now Open For Apples And Oranges Arts Theatre Accelerator: The Heroine's Journey In XR
March 1, 2023

Apples and Oranges Arts is currently accepting submissions for the Spring 2023 cohort of THEatre ACCELERATOR: The Heroine's Journey in XR - an immersive virtual musical theatre development program geared towards developing and distributing musicals on stage, and in mixed realities.
Bowerbird Presents TAK Ensemble In New Work By Tyshawn SoreyBowerbird Presents TAK Ensemble In New Work By Tyshawn Sorey
March 1, 2023

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00pm, Bowerbird presents the TAK Ensemble at The Rotunda.
OBSESSED Premieres At Theatre For The New City On March 30OBSESSED Premieres At Theatre For The New City On March 30
March 1, 2023

Theater For The New City, Crystal Field, Executive Producer, presents, The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller on Stage, written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday and directed by David McDermott* with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday*
share