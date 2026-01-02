Psychological Drama BEFORE THE FLOOD to Premiere Off-Broadway At The 2026 New York Theater Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The compelling psychological drama BEFORE THE FLOOD, a new play written by Vince Goodman, is set to make its Off-Broadway debut as an official selection of the New York Theater Festival's 2026 Winter Season.

Set against the gritty backdrop of 1971 New York City, this intense, 20-minute production delves into a dark and complex narrative. The play chronicles the struggle of a young sex worker striving to break free from the manipulative grasp of his pimp- his mother, while simultaneously navigating the corrosive dynamics of a toxic family structure. BEFORE THE FLOOD is an exploration of power, control, survival, and the enduring human spirit in the face of immense adversity.

The premiere run of BEFORE THE FLOOD is scheduled for three performances in January 2026:

Thursday, January 15, 2026 @ 9:00 PM

Saturday, January 17, 2026 @ 12:00 PM

Sunday, January 18, 2026 @ 8:30 PM

All performances at the Latea Theater in the Lower East Side in Manhattan. Featuring adept stage actors of the New York Underground scene; Michael J. Doherty, Amanda Stamm, Ashley M. Cowles, Jolene Mafnas, Casey Speer, and Ashley Poulin. Costume Design by Jevyn Nelms and Sound-Visual Design by Jack Underwood.

TICKETS & INFORMATION:

Ticket information and purchase options are exclusively available through the New York Theater Festival official website: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/before-the-flood/. Patrons are encouraged to book early as seating for festival performances is limited.

ABOUT VINCE GOODMAN:

Vince Goodman is a New York City-based playwright whose work often examines the darker, unexplored corners of human relationships and societal struggles. He was mentored by Former Women In Film President, & Actors Studio Playwright - Gloria Goldsmith. BEFORE THE FLOOD marks his fifth Underground and Off-Broadway stage production. He's an Active Member of the Dramatists Guild of America.