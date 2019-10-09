Presents The World Premiere Of Emilie Kefalas's REPLAY

Manhattan Repertory Theater (MRT) opens their fall season with the world premiere production of Emilie Kefalas's "Replay," a short sports dramedy perfectly poised against the backdrop of this fall's collegiate football season.

Follow a rookie female sports announcer, "Mags," as she calls her first collegiate football game solo. But how did she end up calling this game by herself? We discover these and other details about her in a replay of the events leading to this milestone in her sports announcing career.

Written by Emilie Kefalas, directed by Ken Wolf, and produced with the support of the Manhattan Repertory Theatre's acclaimed play production program, "Replay" premieres at Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios on 244 W 54th Street Friday, October 18th at 6:30 p.m. It will also perform Saturday, October 19th at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 20th at 1 p.m.

More About Playwright, Emilie Kefalas

A proud alumna of the Savannah College of Art and Design's renowned undergraduate writing program and originally from Decatur, Illinois (the glorious "Soybean Capital of the World"), Emilie currently supports Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the Burbank-Glendale region as an external communications coordinator. Her published works include content for the Disney Parks Blog as well as feature pieces in LOCALE Magazine and South Magazine. She also recently wrote, illustrated, and published a children's book about the United States Capitol Building called "A Capitol Dream" (learn more at acapitoldream.com).

Ken Wolf Directs the World Premiere of "Replay"

Ken Wolf is the cofounder and Artistic Director of Manhattan Rep and the author of over 20 plays. He has also directed over 85 productions including The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Three Sisters, Tales of Terror, Men, The Match Game, Le Cygne, The Living Room, War in a Golf Cart, Past Perfect, A Model T in the Amazon, The BIGOT, Medicine, The Accidental Christmas Romance, Ghost, Tonality, The Bridge and Blackout.

Manhattan Repertory Theatre Produces the World Premiere of "Replay"

Manhattan Repertory Theatre was founded in 2005 by Jennifer Pierro and Ken Wolf and offers Play Production Opportunities for professionals, Playwriting Coaching, Script Consultations, private Monologue Coaching along with presenting new original work in Midtown Manhattan. They are committed to the artist and creating a context of creativity and support in a clean and professional environment.





