Planet Connections Will Present Staged Reading Series

Planet Connections has announced its Staged Reading Series performing Wednesdays + Sundays, February 12-23rd at the Theater at The 14 Street Y, 344 E. 14 St, NYC featuring new plays by Golden Globe winner Regina Taylor, La MaMa artist Glory Kadigan and renowned experimental theater artist Erik Ehn. This event - celebrating the diversity of the performing Arts & artists of NYC - is free to the public.

Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/planet-connections-staged-reading-series-tickets-88178543397

The company of award winning Planet Connections actors will perform alongside Broadway's Lizan Mitchell and Drama Desk Winner Chesney Snow amongst other notable performers. The pieces will be directed by Irina Abraham, Glory Kadigan and Regina Taylor. Lighting Design by Bentley Heydt. Sound Design by Joshua Brown, Stage Management by Kat Meister and Richard Sommerfield.

Producer Glory Kadigan said, "I'm honored to collaborate and present with longtime friends Regina Taylor and Erik Ehn. Both are renowned Playwrights For A Cause Writers who have always impressed me with their generosity and craft. We're thrilled to be presenting their work at the festival again this season."

The Planet Connections Staged Reading Series will feature "Resistance" by Regina Taylor, "Uzume" by Glory Kadigan, and "The Weak and The Strong" by Erik Ehn.





