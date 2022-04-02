Photos: spit&vigor Brings THE BRUTES To The Players at Gramercy

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). The two performances are on the Eve of April's Ides on April 13th and 14th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

From the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that brought IN VESTMENTS to The Center at West Park and THE EXECUTION of MRS. COTTON to IRT Theatre, THE BRUTES (nominated for seven Planet Awards at the 2018 Planet Connections Festivity) is a deeply intimate portrait of a family divided. The piece is staged in the Round with minimal set pieces serving as a theatre and a dinner table. Civil strife, family devolution, and a country sharply divided - today or 150 years ago, the parable of this drama remains strong. Performed in the intimate dining room of Edwin Booth's historic home, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event (performed twice!).

The cast features Adam Belvo (2015 Planet Connections Outstanding Lead Actor winner, 2016 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee), Caitlin Dullahan-Bates, Kelsey Bentz, Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, 2015 Planet Award Outstanding Lead Actress nominee), Samantha Haviland, Sean Shannon, Eamon Murphy (Oh What a Lovely War on Terror // Edinburgh Fringe), Pete Oliver (Blue Bloods, Law & Order: CI), Xandra Leigh Parker (Just Fabulous), Drew Reilly, Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions), Perri Yaniv (The Blacklist, Bedlam: The Series, 2018 Planet Award Winner for Outstanding Featured Actor).

Props and costumes are designed by Florence Scagliarini (2018 Planet Award nominee).

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.

