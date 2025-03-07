Photos: Sunshine State Seniors Comedy TOUCH Premieres At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will continue its Spring 2025 Core Production, Touch, a sunny new comedy by Lori Goodman (Reservations for Two), directed by Janice L. Goldberg (I of the Storm). See photos of the production.

Touch will now run through March 16, 2025 at The Tank (312 West 36th Street) with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm, with an added show Monday, March 10 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org

Touch is an inter-generational comedy set in Florida. Betty, a retired widow from New York, is having a difficult time adjusting to life without her husband. She's driving her son crazy as she nervously dips her toe into online dating. Bob, a widower, also a Florida transplant, gets an unexpected call from his divorced daughter: she's coming to visit. They’re both hurting but are too much alike to admit they need each other. Meanwhile, a wife and her curmudgeonly husband navigate living on a fixed income. Touch is a story about the enduring desire for love and companionship at any age.

“Most stories with seniors show them as either comic relief or the source of trauma for their adult children,” notes playwright Lori Goodman. “If older adults are at the center of the story, it doesn’t take long for us to learn that they are either dying of cancer or losing their minds to Alzheimer’s. This is not that story. Mature audiences, who are still the most loyal theater goers, deserve to see stories that reflect their lives in a way that offers hope that we can still learn and grow at any age. Touch is such a show.”

The cast of Touch includes June Ballinger (Telling Tales Out of School), Alex Brightwell (The Tempest), Willie C Carpenter (Since Africa), Allyson Kaye Daniel (The Wiz, Broadway Revival), Carole Forman (Bring Them Back), Joe Gately (Life Boat), and Stacey Scotte (Strictly Personal).

The creative team features Set Design by Jonas Harrison (Tova), Lighting Design by Michael Abrams (I of the Storm), and Sound Design by Iman Rose Louis-Jeune (ZCO/Dance Project). Noelle S. LeBlanc (Seven Keys to Baldpate) is the Production Stage Manager, William English (Midlife) is the Stage Manager, and casting is by Jen Rudin, CSA.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression.

Comments