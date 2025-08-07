Photos: NYC Premiere of THE BOY FROM KINGSBRIDGE at DREAM UP Festival at Theater for the New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This gripping two-hander stars James Lorinz and Sarao as childhood friends who grow up to become NYPD officers. Directed by Anna Rebek, the production will run for seven performances, from August 27 through September 5. Check out photos of the production.

Two lifelong friends from the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on their daily grind as NYPD patrol officers. A realistic view of life of the NYPD circa 1999.

In 1999, the Yankees were on top of the world, winning the American League Division Championship and embodying the spirit of teamwork and brotherhood. Against this backdrop, two lifelong friends from the Kingsbridge area of the Bronx navigate their daily routines as NYPD patrol officers. Their story is a gritty slice of life, capturing the essence of found family and friendship. Just as the Yankees relied on each other to achieve greatness, these two officers rely on one another to face the challenges of their demanding jobs.

Through shared experiences and unwavering support, they epitomize the power of partnership and camaraderie in the bustling streets of New York City.

The Boys From Kingsbridge performance schedule is: Wednesday, August 27 at 6:30pm, Thursday August 28 at 6:30pm, Friday, August 29 at 9pm, Saturday, August 30 at 5pm, Sunday, August 31 at 8pm, Monday, September 1 at 6:30pm, and Friday, September 5 at 6:30pm. Running time: 1:35.

The Theater for the New City (Johnson Theater), is located at 155 1st Avenue (between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 and are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1244906.

Photo Credit: Charles Chessler



