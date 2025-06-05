Photos: NINE MOONS at Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released from Nine Moons, Blessed Unrest Theatre Company's world premiere overture to Shakespeare's Othello, in partnership with The Untitled Othello Project and with support from Sacred Heart University. Performances run through June 15, 2025. Check out the photos below!

Written by Keith Hamilton Cobb in collaboration with the devising ensemble, Artistic Director Jessica Burr directs a cast of four, including Robert Manning, Jr., Sophia Marilyn Nelson, Perri Yaniv, and Aaron Michael Zook.

In Nine Moons, the archetypes that Shakespeare gives us of Othello, Desdemona, Cassio and Brabantio, gather in our version of Venice to explore the realities of a family full of secrets, powerful friendships, and a story of unknown and ungovernable passion. Nine Moons is a narrative that we all can recognize and be touched by. We transform alongside these people to navigate the depths of our own humanity as we witness January through September in a stifling house of secrets.

Nine Moons emerges from the Untitled Othello Project, a deep and sustained exploration of Shakespeare's text that seeks to center the African-descended hero and provide dimension to all characters that people the world wherein his story unfolds. Through ensemble-based creative practices, the project aims to reveal a plausible Black hero's journey that Shakespeare left us both too few and perhaps too many words to illustrate.

Photo Credit: Maria Baranova

Comments