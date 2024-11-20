Photos: MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES Opens at Boomerang

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boomerang Theatre Company's world premiere production of Gina Femia's MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES began rehearsals recently in preparation for a three week limited engagement run November 8th-24th, 2024 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY Theatres. Scott Ebersold directs the production. See photos from the production here!

A modern, queer retelling of Shakespeare's most famous tragedy, MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES begins performances Friday, November 8th, and continues through Sunday, November 24th. Opening Night is Wednesday, November 13th (7:30pm.).

The production stars Leah Nicole Raymond ("Deb & Joan", "Ring of Keys") as Ellie, Stacey Raymond (NBC’s “New Amsterdam”) as Britt, and Rocky Vega (CBS' “The Equalizer”) as Amber.

Ellie and Britt have been lifelong friends, lifelong haters of cheerleaders, and lifelong drama geeks, so when their All Girls Catholic School's drama club does Romeo and Juliet, they'll obviously be a part of it. But when Amber—a cheerleader with an injury—unexpectedly gets the lead across from Britt, Ellie's heart is turned upside down. Actually, all their hearts are.

Gina Femia's outstanding accomplishments cement MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES as a must-see event. As a celebrated playwright, their work has earned recognition on The Kilroys List and prestigious awards such as the Leah Ryan Prize, Doric Wilson Award, Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, and the Neukom Award in Playwriting. They have also received nominations for the Drama League and NYIT awards, cementing their reputation in the theater world. Beyond the stage, their debut YA novel Alondra was named a Best Book for Teens in 2023 and is a finalist for the Golden Kite award. With such an impressive body of work, Gina's latest play promises to be a powerful and captivating theatrical experience.

"I am so thrilled that Boomerang is producing MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES,” states Femia. “They are a beacon in the indie theater world and to have this very queer play, my love letter to theater in many ways, be part of their season is a highlight of my career."

Director Scott Ebersold has a long history of premiering plays that lift up queer voices. He is best know for directing the Off-Broadway Premiere of Max Vernon’s musical THE VIEW UPSTAIRS that was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortell Awards, and for which he was nominated for an Audelco Award for Best Director. This past winter Scott was the Granada Artists at UC Davis where he directed THE LARAMIE PROJECT Scott has directed for Boomerag twice before; a sight specific production of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS by William Shakespeare and Amy Crossman’s THE GREAT DIVIDE at HERE. He was awarded “Outstanding Director” and “Outstanding Production” for his work at FringeNYC.

Says Ebersold: "I see this show as a love letter to theatre kids everywhere, especially queer theatre kids. It's beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking ,and most importantly allows us to see ourselves.”

The production features design by Emmett Grosland, Sam Kaseta, Brynne Oster-Bainnson, Kristen VanDerlyn, and Derek Van Heel. The show is choreographed by Brad Landers (“Let’s Have a Kiki’ music video, The Scissor Sisters). The production is stage-managed by Michelle Elizabeth and Assistant Stage Managed by Rachel McPherson, with Production Management by Vaibu Mohan and Technical Direction by Curtis Howard. Amy Lau Croyle and Alex Conder are Associate Producers. Publicity and Marketing Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

MERCUTIO LOVES ROMEO LOVES JULIET LOVES is the third play in Boomerang's nine-play “Super Season,” running from 2023 to 2026. This season features six new plays and three free productions of Shakespeare plays. By offering a long-term vision, the “Super Season” aims to provide stability for our artists and staff, as well as a clear roadmap for funders and donors. Boomerang Theatre Company, now in its 26th season, is led by Artistic Director Tim Errickson.

