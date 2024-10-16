Photos: MELTDOWN World Premiere At Theatre for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toby Armour’s timely new play Meltdown is currently running at Theater for the New City (TNC) until October 27. See photos from the production.

Directed by Ego Actus Founding Artistic Director Joan Kane, the production features puppet design & construction by Jane Catherine Shaw, and original live music composed and performed by Peter Dizzoza. Meltdown is presented by TNC with Ego Actus Theatre Company serving as producer.

Current TV news and the upcoming election is making Alfie so crazy, he hallucinates about the future. He begs his “guide” for advice. and she conjures up dead people. Alfie sees the coming times of environmental disaster, destruction, and evolution(?). Or does he? In Meltdown, a wide array of characters come to life (in puppet form) to help Alfie navigate these trying times including Susan B. Anthony, Ella Fitzgerald, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Abraham Lincoln.

The cast features Beth Griffith (Freedom Summer by Toby Armour/Ego Actus), Debra Khan-Bey (White Woman, Black Boy: The Lynching of Emmett Till/directed by Austin Pendleton), Holly O’Brien (Hiroshi, Me, Me, Me!/August Strindberg Rep) and Mike Roche (Night Over Taos/directed by Estelle Parsons). Puppeteers include Nico Negron (The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater), Paola Paucel (The Colors of Frida/teatro SEA), Kervin Peralta (They Were called Trees/La Mama), and Samantha Sing (The Swedish Cottage Marionette Theater).

The creative team includes set and projection design by Evan Frank, costume design by Cat Fisher, lighting design by Bruce A! Kraemer, sound designer Joy Linscheid, and stage management by Meikayla Thomany.

Meltdown runs until October 27 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, and matinees on Sundays, October 20 and 27 at 3pm. Running time: 60 minutes.

Theater for the New City (Community Space Theatre), 155 1st Avenue (Between 9th & 10th Street), New York City, NY 10003. Subways: L to 1st Avenue, 4/6 to Astor Place, F to 2nd Avenue, R/W to 8th Street. Tickets are $18 for general, $12 students/seniors and are available at www.theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/meltdown. More information available at www.egoactus.com & www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

Photo Credit: Theatre for the New City

