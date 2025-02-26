Photos: Kate Rankine Presents New Musical At ACROSS A CROWDED ROOM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, February 15, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium within the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, theatre artist Kate Rankine presented the new 20-minute musical 'The Collector'. See photos from the presentation below.

Written with composer Analise Levesque and lyricist Laurie Beckoff, 'The Collector' takes inspiration from collections housed in the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Specifically, Rankine, Levesque and Beckoff were inspired by the stories of the unnamed performers displayed on 19th century cigarette cards.

‘The Collector’ was performed by AJ Liu, Jonah Hale and Meredith Godsall.



Performers of The Collector

The writers of The Collector

Comments