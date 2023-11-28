Photos: In Rehearsal For The New Play SHADOWS At ART/NY

Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS opens on Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm at ART/NY. The limited engagement runs until December 16 and features and all female cast. See photos from inside rehearsal.

The production features original music written by Rose Hart, composed by Philip Lauto and is directed by Laura. A special talkback featuring actor Vivien Cardone (Everwood) is scheduled for Saturday, December 9 following the 1pm performance.

Shadows is an epic love story following Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a famous singer who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13-year-old pop star Jessa King. Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

The all-female cast includes Annette Berning, Mari Blake, Katia Mendoza, Susan Neuffer, Annie-Grace Payne, and Alexandra Rooney. The creative team includes lighting design by Yang Yu, sound design by Trey McGee, scenic design by Hayley Wallenfeldt, projection design by Qixin Zhang. Produced by Face to Face Films.

Performances take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at ART/NY, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Tickets are $25 (ADA), $40 (general admission), $65 (VIP) and are available at www.face-to-face-films.ticketleap.com/shadows.

Shadows runs December 1 – 16 with performances on Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 1pm.

A special performance on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30pm will feature the cast’s understudies including Chloe Joyce, Courtnie Keaton, Carole Real, Rheanna Salazar, Chelsea Renae, and Colleen Wright.

Face to Face Films is an independent film and theater production company focused on women led stories and bringing voice to people who are not regularly understood. Previous theater productions include, The Purple Room at Theater for the New City, A Place for Us at The Chain Theater One Act Play Festival and last year's production of The Girl With the Red Hair at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director) is the founder and Artistic Director of Face to Face Films and a published playwright. His plays "A Place for Us" (BroadwayWorld nomination) and "The Girl with the Red Hair" (BroadwayWorld nomination for Best New Play) have appeared Off-Broadway at the Chain Theater and Gene Frankel Theater, respectively. Anthony’s film credits include Korinne (Best Supporting Actress), Sycamore (Best Actress, Best Director) and "The Isolation Trilogy," featuring three short films centered around the theme of mental illness with all female casts. “Shadows” is the second part of his memory trilogy, with "Duality" completing the trilogy next year at ART/NY. He believes that art has the power to change our perspective and bring us closer to love. www.facetofacefilms.net