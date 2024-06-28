Photos: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2024 Presents MEDEA RE-VERSED, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD, and BY THE QUEEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from some of the productions being presented at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2024!

The World Premiere of Medea: Re-Versed, by longtime HVSF company member Luis Quintero (Love’s Labor’s Lost), adapted from Euripides, and co-conceived and directed by Nathan Winkelstein (Seascape), in a co-production with Red Bull Theater and Bedlam began on June 11, with an opening night on Friday June 21 for a run through September 2. The production will then transfer to the Frank Shiner Theater at Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in Manhattan and will run September 12 to October 15, 2024.

The cast for Medea: Re-Versed includes Melissa Mahoney, Mark Martin, Luis Quintero, Stephen Michael Spencer, Jacob Ming Trent, Sarin Monae West, and Conservatory Company member Siena D' Addario.

Medea: Re-Versed features costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Matt Otto, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Mark Martin serves as music director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

An ice-cold, high-octane adaptation of Euripides' play written in battle rap verse, this brand-new hip-hop version of Medea sheds contemporary light on the classic tragedy of family, power, and revenge - as stunning today as it was two thousand years ago. Quintero’s version of the story reignites the sacred rage of our ancestors and illuminates in the most human terms the extraordinary lengths that some people will travel to even the scales of justice.

Medea: Re-Versed was originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater.

The World Premiere of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, by Heidi Armbruster (Mrs. Christie), adapted from Agatha Christie, and directed by Ryan Quinn (The Tempest at HVSF) began on June 13, with an opening night on Wednesday June 26 for a run through September 1.

The cast for The Murder of Roger Ackroyd includes Melissa Mahoney, Sean McNall, Bobby Moreno, Travis Raeburn, Kurt Rhoads, Malika Samuel, Nance Williamson, and Conservatory Company members Siena D' Addario and Kevin Thrower.

The Murder of Roger Ackroyd features costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño, sound design and compositions by Matt Otto, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Susannah Millonzi serves as movement director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Daniel Vaughn is the stage manager.

The murder of Roger Ackroyd sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community of King’s Abbot, a drowsy village now awash with suspicion and secrecy. Not to fear -- a certain mustachioed Belgian detective is on the case! This highly theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 masterpiece delves deep into the human psyche's intricate dance with truth and deception, re-inventing the pleasures of the theatrical whodunnit with HVSF’s signature playful and freewheeling style.

By The Queen, by Whitney White (Macbeth in Stride), adapted from William Shakespeare’s Henry VI and Richard III, and directed by Shana Cooper (The Taming of the Shrew at HVSF) began on June 15, with an opening night on Saturday June 29, and a run through August 31.

The cast for By The Queen includes Bobby Moreno, Luis Quintero, Travis Raeburn, Malika Samuel, Stephen Michael Spencer, Jacob Ming Trent, Sarin Monae West, Nance Williamson, and Conservatory Company members Siena D' Addario and Kevin Thrower.

By The Queen features costume design by An-lin Dauber, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design and composition by Lee Kinney, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Tiffany Rachelle Stewart serves as movement director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

Experience Shakespeare’s story of the War of the Roses through the lens of Queen Margaret, the ultimate survivor in a country coming apart at the seams. Part disco party, part riotous post-mortem on a life lived to the fullest, By The Queen puts one brilliant woman at center stage, and the light and heat given off by her stories of resistance and resilience will make you want to call the queens in your own life – your mother, your grandmother, your sister, or your daughter – and ask, “What was it like for YOU?”

By The Queen received its world premiere last year at Trinity Repertory in Providence, RI.

Casting for the season is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Tickets begin at $10 and can be purchased at hvshakespeare.org. This year, any ticket for any performance is $10 for audience members aged 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

