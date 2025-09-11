Photos: HUCKA World Premiere Opens at The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Silver Glass Productions will present the world premiere of HUCKA, written and directed by Suzanne Willett, now running through September 21 at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in New York City. Inspired by Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, HUCKA will examine the idea of safe spaces. See photos of the show.

In this new drama, Hucka, resting in the bardo, receives a visit from her brother Cain, a meeting that challenges his notions of atonement and her own understanding of safety. Willett, a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, has developed and staged numerous works in New York, including alt-Hamlet, Quantum Debt, and Tompkins ’88.

The cast will feature Brooke Elizabeth, Carson Merrick, Jayden Key, and Natalie Malia Figuracion. The production team will include Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Mira Turkewitz (costumes), and Paige Suthard (stage manager).

HUCKA will run through September 21 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets, priced $50–$72, are available at silverglassprods.org. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012, accessible via the A, C, and E trains at West 4th Street.

Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder



Carson Merrick, Brooke Elizabeth & Jayden Key

Jayden Key, Carson Merrick & Brooke Elizabeth

Natalie Malia Figuracion & Jayden Key

Brooke Elizabeth & Natalie Malia Figuracion

Carson Merrick & Jayden Key