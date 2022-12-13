Photos: First Look At THE WEAK AND THE STRONG At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club

Erik Ehn's new play The Weak and The Strong opened at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village on December 8.

The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Planet Connections founder Glory Kadigan who previously worked with Ehn on Clover which was also presented at La MaMa. The production is part of La MaMa's 61 Season which is currently hosting over 40 productions from eight countries.

Inspired by Paul's letters to the Romans and Hebrews, The Weak and The Strong is a contemporary look at the mysterious compulsions that lead us to do what we wouldn't and avoid what we would. A rodeo rider, too old to be riding, rides, as his mind and body slip, and his family struggles with the right ways to care.



The cast features Fig Chilcott (27 Miles To Go directed by Jo Bonney), Yael Haskal (The Trojan Women/La MaMa), Onni Johnson (Little Amal's Walk), James B. Kennedy (Lovesong (Imperfect) by José Rivera), John Kroft (Dan Cody's Yacht/Manhattan Theatre Club), Kim Savarino (Then She Fell/Third Rail Projects), and Perri Yaniv (Till We Meet Again directed by Tonya Pinkins/Planet Connections).



The creative team includes choreography by Maura Donohue, original music by David Tenney, Perri Yaniv, and Kayte Zhang, scenic design by Pancharee Sangkaeo, lighting design by Benjamin Ehrenreich, costume design by Lisa Renee Jordan, puppetry design by Jane Catherine Shaw, assistant puppet designer Eleni Daferera, property design by Rose Goodman. Charles Casano serves as the Managing Director.



The Weak and The Strong runs until December 18. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm. La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street (btw Bowery & 2nd Avenue), New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $30 (general) and are available at www.lamama.org/shows/the-weak-and-the-strong-2022.