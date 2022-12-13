Photos: First Look At THE WEAK AND THE STRONG At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Planet Connections founder Glory Kadigan.
Erik Ehn's new play The Weak and The Strong opened at La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village on December 8.
The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Planet Connections founder Glory Kadigan who previously worked with Ehn on Clover which was also presented at La MaMa. The production is part of La MaMa's 61 Season which is currently hosting over 40 productions from eight countries.
Inspired by Paul's letters to the Romans and Hebrews, The Weak and The Strong is a contemporary look at the mysterious compulsions that lead us to do what we wouldn't and avoid what we would. A rodeo rider, too old to be riding, rides, as his mind and body slip, and his family struggles with the right ways to care.
The cast features Fig Chilcott (27 Miles To Go directed by Jo Bonney), Yael Haskal (The Trojan Women/La MaMa), Onni Johnson (Little Amal's Walk), James B. Kennedy (Lovesong (Imperfect) by José Rivera), John Kroft (Dan Cody's Yacht/Manhattan Theatre Club), Kim Savarino (Then She Fell/Third Rail Projects), and Perri Yaniv (Till We Meet Again directed by Tonya Pinkins/Planet Connections).
The creative team includes choreography by Maura Donohue, original music by David Tenney, Perri Yaniv, and Kayte Zhang, scenic design by Pancharee Sangkaeo, lighting design by Benjamin Ehrenreich, costume design by Lisa Renee Jordan, puppetry design by Jane Catherine Shaw, assistant puppet designer Eleni Daferera, property design by Rose Goodman. Charles Casano serves as the Managing Director.
The Weak and The Strong runs until December 18. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 4pm. La MaMa is located at 66 East 4th Street (btw Bowery & 2nd Avenue), New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $30 (general) and are available at www.lamama.org/shows/the-weak-and-the-strong-2022.
Kim Savarino, Fig Chilcott, Perri Yaniv and James B. Kennedy.
Yael Haskal
Perri Yaniv and James B. Kennedy
James B. Kennedy and Fig Chilcott
James B. Kennedy and Fig Chilcott
Yael Haskal, Kim Savarino, James B. Kennedy, Onni Johnson, Fig Chilcott and Perri Yaniv.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 12, 2022
On December 17th at 7pm EST, the Talking It Out Virtual Arts Festival will present a special holiday open-mic night event co-hosted by Producing Artistic Director Anthony J. Piccione & Program Manager Maria fe Picar, where all attendees will be welcome to perform after a brief festival introduction.
HOW TO MELT ICE Limited Run Premiere to be Presented at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center This Winter
December 12, 2022
Boundless Theatre Company and New Perspectives Theatre Company will present a limited run premiere of How to Melt ICE by Amalia Oliva Rojas, running Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 11, 2023.
John Fisher's WING WALKER to Play Pangea NYC This Month
December 10, 2022
Pangea NYC and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation of WING WALKER, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:00pm EST at Pangea NYC.
THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN Extends at the Kiln Theatre and Sets New York Premiere
December 9, 2022
Kiln Theatre has announced a two-week extension for Zadie Smith's critically acclaimed smash-hit The Wife of Willesden due to public demand – now running at Kiln Theatre until Saturday 11 February 2023. Directed by Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham, the production sees Clare Perkins reprising her role as Alvita.
STEALING MONA LISA Comes to Theater For The New City This Month
December 9, 2022
August 21, 1911, wasn't just another day at the Louvre in Paris. Security guards discovered that the Mona Lisa, at a time when art work was being photographed, was missing. Who took the Mona Lisa? The cry spread across newspapers and nations.