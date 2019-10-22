Photo Flash: Urban Stages Presents The New York Premiere of BARS AND MEASURES

Urban Stages (Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director), will open its' season with the New York Premiere of Idris Goodwin's Bars and Measures, directed by Kristan Seemel. This limited engagement at Urban Stages (259 West 30th Street) begins preview performances on Friday, October 18, opening on Wednesday, October 23 and will run through Sunday, November 10, 2019. Tickets for the show are $40 ($25 during previews; $50 on opening and $15 student rush) and may be purchased via OvationTix at www.urbanstages.org or by phone at 1.866.811.4111.

Bars and Measures tells the story of two African American brothers. One a classical pianist, concert performer, educator. The other a jazz bass player/composer. One a Christian. The other a Muslim. One living in freedom. The other in jail. Separated by bars, the brothers try to reconcile their differences through the language they know best. Music!!! A journey through faith, family, melody and time.

"Urban Stages is proud to be producing Idris Goodwin's play Bars and Measures which brings the love of music, brotherhood, faith, and religion to the stage. It is a smart, well-written tale of people of opposite faiths trying to communicate. It explores how good intentions may not always have the best results, especially on the family and community level. I look forward to seeing how audiences react to this piece." Frances Hill, Founding Artistic Director

Bars and Measures will star Shabazz Green (Regional: TOPDOG, Oklahoma) Roderick Lawrence (NY: Othello Remix, Lion King), Abraham Makany (TV: Orange is the New Black. NY: Sheen Center's Hamlet) and Salma Shaw (TV: "Main Justice"; NY: Acquittal). Creative team includes Frank Oliva (sets), John Salutz (Lights), David Lawson (sound), Sarah Lawrence (costumes), with original music composed by Justin Ellington. Additionally, Vincent Scott (assistant Director) and Rebecca Kane (production stage manager) will be part of the team. Urban Stages' staff includes Antoinette Mullins (Development & Literary Director), Olga Devyatisilnaya (Company Manager/Financial Administrator), Ilanna Saltzman (Outreach Director), Kim T. Sharp (Technical Director), Bara Swain (Creative Consultant), Vincent Scott (School Consultant), Myan Disnie Sebastien (Social Media), Deirdre Cossman (Marketing), and Sylvia Haber, Perpetuart (Graphic Designer).





