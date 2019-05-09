Photo Flash: First Look at TO SHE WHO WAITS At Theatre 54

American Renaissance Theater Company (ARTC) is proud to present Bob Clyman's compelling new play, To She Who Waits, May 23 - June 8 at Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios. To She Who Waits was the winner of the 2018 Kaufman Award for Excellence in Playwriting. Maria Aladren directs.

Clyman has received numerous awards and fellowships including an Outer Circle Critics nomination, Drama League's Playwrights First Award, Eugene O'Neill Summer Conference Fellowship, Edward Albee Foundation Fellowship, among others.

Meg and Jack were childhood sweethearts, who got married, and when their daughter, Hannah, was born, Meg stayed home with her, while Jack worked. They were happy. Then their church hired a new pastor. Flash forward ... Jack is dead, and Meg is fighting the church she fled for custody of Hannah. Now that Meg is about to see Hannah for the first t! ime in two years, the clock is already ticking. She will only have 12 visits to convince Hannah, who is openly hostile toward her, to leave the church she loves and its promise of salvation, to live with Meg -- the mother who left her behind.

The cast features Lee Eden (The Bad Seed/Nicu's Spoon Theater), Brian Homer (Richard II/Richard III/Theater for a New Audience), Carol Todd(Jericho/59E59), and Kathleen Swan (Utter Glory of Morrissey Hall/Broadway).

The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Joanna Conte, sound design by Abigail Nelwin, Stage Manager Mackenzie McGuire and assistant production manager Alexis Wilner.

To She Who Waits runs May 23 - June 8 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3:00 pm, and Saturday, ! May 25 and June 1 at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $25 and are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4227704. Performances take place at Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios, 244 West 54th Street (between Broadway & 8th Ave), 12th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/B/C/D/1 to Columbus Circle, N/Q/R/W to 57th Street.

More info available at www.americanrenaissancetheater.com



Lee Eden and Carol Todd

Lee Eden

Lee Eden and Carol Todd

Carol Todd





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You