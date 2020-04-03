Parallel Exit Presents an At-Home Edition of MOVE IT! Now Streaming

Parallel Exit presents an at-home edition of its annual free physical theatre performance series MOVE IT! While normally performed in a live setting, this year's edition is presented through a video showcasing some of Parallel Exit's colleagues working in physical theatre, dance-theatre, mime, puppetry, circus and variety. MOVE IT! is now streaming for free online at vimeo.com/402411587.

MOVE IT! is the only performance series dedicated to physical theatre in New York City. The purpose of the series is to elevate the public profile of physical and visual theatre, featuring a free and accessible evening of short works from New York City physical and visual theatre artists. Mark Lonergan, Artistic Director of Parallel Exit, chooses artists that represent the widest possible range in the field - mime, dance-theatre, puppetry, vaudeville, circus - to offer our audience a rich and diverse evening of performances. The series has presented over 70 artists and companies, presenting their work, and building a larger audience as a unified group.

