Paige Matteson to Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week

The performance will take place at 8 pm on Monday, October 24th at the Broadway Comedy Club.

Oct. 20, 2022  

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Paige Matteson to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.

In their usual format, On The Spot casts multiple singers to perform songs that inspire the show's improv actors (who are hearing the pieces for the first time on the night) to create the book to a musical. On this occasion, Paige will be responsible for providing the show's music. With every song she sings, the performers will have to, with no prior preparation, string together a coherent show... on the spot.

On The Spot has, in the past, featured such guest singers as Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Ashley North (Kinky Boots), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud).

Paige's credits include: Hairspray (Tracy), Hair (Chrissy), and performances at Joe's Pub (An Evening with... Lowe) & 54 Below (Home for the Holidays). This is not of her first appearance at On The Spot, having appeared with them on multiple occasions throughout the years. Her turn as headliners is highly anticipated by the cast and production team.

The performance, which will take place at 8 pm on Monday, October 24th at the Broadway Comedy Club, will feature members of On The Spot's rotating improv cast. They will include Alison Wien (Drunk Shakespeare), Teresa Morrison (Lady in the Peach Dress), Jillian Vitko (Synesthesia the Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and Nathan Armstrong. Musical accompaniment will be provided by Oliver Glynn. Technical direction and scene calls will be made by Thomas Burns Scully. On The Spot is produced by Nathan Armstrong and Patrick Reidy.

The Broadway Comedy Club is located at 53rd and 8th in Manhattan, with Subway access from Columbus Circle, 57th-7th, and 50th-8th.

Tickets $15





