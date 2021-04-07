PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL To Present All-New Sitcom-Inspired Play Series By Emerging Artists

Theater and TV will meet in a raucous evening of new sitcom-inspired zoom plays by emerging theater makers. Pay-what-you-can tickets can now be reserved for PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL: a three-week theatrical event featuring brand new plays in the style of classic network sitcoms, presented over Zoom on April 15th 8pm ET, April 22nd 8pm ET, and April 29th 8pm ET. This new virtual festival provides early to mid-career artists a chance to collaborate on funny, fast-paced episodic plays, written in an abbreviated writers' room setting. Each performance will run approximately 55 minutes, and will showcase two new plays, original music, and comedy sketches in the style of television commercials. Audience members will be invited to keep their audio on at a lowered level throughout the performance for audible laughter and reactions. Tickets available on primetimetheaterfest.com.

The featured play series include WRITER'S RETREAT, written by Paris Crayton III (Chasing Gods), Nina Ki (Moon Bear), and Rosie Narasaki (UNRIVALED), directed by Miranda Cornell (Van Lier Fellow 2020), and LIMITED SERVICE, written by Jesse Jae Hoon (Dong Xuan Center), Megan Pope (Dox Modern Middle) and Elise Wien ([cowboy face]), directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer (Roundabout Directing Fellow 2018-2019). Primetime Theater is produced by Liza Couser (Roundabout Director's Group 2019), Robert Leverett (MEAT), and Sam West (A Walk In My Neighborhood, Asst. Director). Original theme songs composed by William Freeman Leverett (MEAT), sound design by Sam West (The Naked Librarian & On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco), and stage management by Narissa Agustin (Line Producer Moxie Arts). Additional content by Shanta Parasuraman (DTF), Deby Xiadani (Good Cooks), Claire Herzog (Somewhere In The Ether(net)), and Sophia Kinne (So Over The Moon).

Featured Series:

WRITER'S RETREAT

By Paris Crayton III, Nina Ki, & Rosie Narasaki

Directed by Miranda Cornell

Episode 1 by Nina Ki - Thursday, April 15 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Episode 2 by Paris Crayton III - Thursday, April 22 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Episode 3 by Rosie Narasaki - Thursday, April 29 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

With a $50,000 prize on the line, the stakes were already high at this remote Writer's Retreat-and that was before the body showed up. Old rivalries, simmering secrets, and faded Hollywood starlets come out to play when this retreat's snowy cabin becomes the site of a deadly crime. Florence, Sunny, and Detroit will need to keep their enemies close (and their ex-lovers closer) if they want to make it out of this weekend alive!

LIMITED SERVICE

By Jesse Jae Hoon, Megan Pope, & Elise Wien

Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer

Episode 1 by Elise Wien - Thursday, April 15 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Episode 2 by Jesse Jae Hoon - Thursday, April 22 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Episode 3 by Megan Pope - Thursday, April 29 on Zoom at 8 pm Eastern / 5 pm Pacific

Welcome to the Communications Department of the MTA. Vernon, Jay, and Hoyt are here to help you, the rider-only they're up against a shoestring budget, competing interests from state government, ~Digital Protection Pals~, Vloggers, Rogue Mosaic Layers, Lewd Buskers, and the Subway Worm. Can they overcome these enemies, and their own egos, to save a crumbling system?