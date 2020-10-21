PAVED PARADISE An Outdoor Dance Performance & A Fundraiser Announced for Dixon Place

Have you been longing to see real live in-person dance performances? In a parking lot?

Dixon Place is proud to present Paved Paradise, as part of their annual fundraising campaign. You will be enthralled by six remarkable dance companies and will experience awesome contemporary ballet, hip hop, tap dance, contemporary South Asian and modern dance styles on a real stage! Although dancers may be masked, extraordinary talent will be revealed on this very special fall afternoon.

Saturday, October 24th, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. 'Paved Paradise', an outdoor dance performance, at a safe and socially distanced parking lot on Manhattan's lower east side. Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center, 107 Suffolk Street

(entrance on Norfolk), New York, NY 10002.

Event Page: https://sites.google.com/dixonplace.org/raisingcain/all-events/paved-paradise. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yydd2kqt - $35 (Code SAVE5 to save $5).

