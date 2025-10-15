One-Time-Only Semi-Staged Reading Of STAIN To Be Presented At The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank will host a one-time-only semi-staged reading of STAIN, a new two-act play written by Negin Poure and Hera Günes Barlowe, on Saturday, November 1 at 3 p.m.

Set in a high school classroom, STAIN follows 17-year-old Melody, who takes an abortion pill just before an unexpected detention. As she sits inches away from her teacher and four classmates, the physical and emotional effects begin to take hold. Trapped in silence, she fights an invisible battle—until someone begins to suspect the truth.

Written with piercing honesty and urgency, STAIN examines the private struggles and public pressures surrounding abortion and reproductive rights. The play illuminates how societal expectations and patriarchal norms continue to shape women’s experiences of autonomy, shame, and silence.

“In many parts of the world, the fear of bringing a ‘stain’ to one’s family still governs women’s lives,” the writers shared in a joint statement. “As women who grew up in the Middle East, we’ve endured those restrictions and condemnations. Seeing similar patterns of control and judgment emerging here, we refuse to stay silent.”

Through its intimate lens, STAIN captures both the isolation and resilience of young women navigating the intersection of adolescence, identity, and bodily choice — making this reading a timely and essential conversation in today’s climate.

The semi-staged reading will take place at The Tank, located at 312 West 36th Street, New York, NY.